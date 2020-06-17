Voice Analytics Market – Increasing Demand for Centralized Management Boost the Market Growth

Voice Analytics Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2265.07 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Voice Analytics Market By Application (Sentiment Analysis, Sales & Marketing Management, Risk & Fraud Detection, Call Monitoring, Others), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Travel & Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

“Global Voice Analytics Market 2020” and Upcoming Growth for 2027 from various Effect and factors about market environment, competitive landscape, historical and current data for forecast Growth with technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progressive CAGR Voice Analytics market The Voice Analytics report includes every one of the points of interest in the market regarding import and export, demand/supply, relative pieces of the overall industry, and the gross margin of the endeavors. The Voice Analytics market research report likewise gives brief data about the administration approaches and guidelines which have a roundabout impact over the market development. The report highlights the important aspects and provides knowledge about the organization rules and headings and the new announcements related to the industry. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Voice Analytics Market key players Involved in the study are Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner; VoiceBase, Inc.;

Global Voice Analytics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands of organizations for collection of information and insights from the interactions with customers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for better fraud and risk detection services propels this market growth

Growth of focus of various organizations on improvement of their agent’s performance by consistent monitoring and collecting valuable insights; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for this technology due to surge in the number of call centers globally; this factor is expected to foster the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the inaccurate nature of these analytics services for user authentication along with data privacy threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of information amongst various end-users regarding the availability of this technology is expected to restrict the market growth

Large levels of financial costs associated with this technology resulting in complications for attaining return on investments acts as a market restraint

Important Features of the Global Voice Analytics Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Beyond Verbal; VoiceSense Ltd.; SESTEK; XDROID; Invoca; audEERING; Micro Focus; Genesys; Voci Technologies, Inc.; Clarabridge; ZOOM International; CallMiner among others.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Voice Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Application

Sentiment Analysis

Sales & Marketing Management Customer Experience Management Agent Performance Monitoring Sales Performance Management Competitive Intelligence

Risk & Fraud Detection

Call Monitoring

Others

By Component

Solution

Services Managed Services Professional Services

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Voice Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Voice Analytics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Voice Analytics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Voice Analytics

Chapter 4: Presenting Voice Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Voice Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

What the Report has in Store for you?

– Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and expected projections of the industry size from the cost and volume point of view

– Future Opportunities: In this segment of the report, Voice Analytics competitors are offered with the data on the future aspects that the Voice Analytics industry is likely to provide

– Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the main developments and trends taking place within the Voice Analytics marketplace and their anticipated impact at the overall growth

– Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Voice Analytics industry segments together with product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

– Regional Analysis: Voice Analytics market vendors are served with vital information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus assist them to invest in profitable regions

– Competitive Landscape: This section of the report sheds light on the competitive situation of the Voice Analytics market by focusing at the crucial strategies taken up through the players to consolidate their presence inside the Voice Analytics industry.

