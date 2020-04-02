waiting-to-understand-what-will-happen-with-the-coronavirus,-a-video-to-understand-the-seasonality-of-viruses

The spread of many diseases cyclically follows the calendar: a phenomenon still full of mysteries, today under careful investigation by scientists to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic

For researchers of viruses and bacteria, the phenomenon has been known for quite a while: some diseases are closely related to the seasons. We think of the so-called (precisely) seasonal flu, but also of poliomyelitis, hepatitis C and other disorders that occur with particular frequency only at certain times of the year . Why is this happening? It's the perfect time to ask yourself, now that scientists around the world are grappling with hypotheses about future scenarios for the Covid pandemic – 19 .

The answer, as often happens in biology, is rich in nuances and not without mysteries to solve. But it is clear how in many cases the role of temperature on the survival of pathogens is decisive, how it is essential to take into consideration the changing habits of the population based on the season: how much we are away from home, for example, or what we eat more often. Last player – but not least – our immune system : could it be more or less resistant to infections based on the time of year? The video that we report, released in recent days by Science , deepens precisely this point.

Unfortunately, we do not know if the epidemic of the new coronavirus will subside with the arrival of the summer; it is certain that discovering its weak point also from this perspective could also accelerate the development of strategies to contain it.

(Credit video: Science)