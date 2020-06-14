walking,-great-freedom

Beyond the limits of thought. Beyond the social fences. Beyond the rules. Beyond, where perception arrives , where the senses have led us on the long journey of our species. Beyond, where we only have the horizon that floats, unattainable and therefore fascinating. Well “there” we find the concrete place of freedom , so well represented by walking, characterized by the truest and deepest essence of each individual, his dreams, his aspirations. This is why we are fighting beyond, in the daily effort to live to overcome the mere struggle for survival, to which we want to reduce the paradigms of increasingly frenetic, superficial, consumerist and dehumanizing eras.

Because walking is the great freedom, not an algorithm. So we too are a great freedom, not an algorithm.

Being able to coexist in a community, where we play our personal destiny, means being able to weave paths, perceive the force that interacts with the vital energy of others and has a voice that seems to say, “I walk because I am free and I am free because I walk” . This is the free song that spreads from our psyche and that to be able to express itself must find space. A space that exists and belongs to everyone but that increasingly complex systems – but without physicality – of our contemporaneity they want to delimit and dominate, forcing us into areas with invisible walls. This is why walking is the great freedom: perception of space, measure of our life path.

As small humans we dedicate ourselves to the search for the first steps. We try to get up constantly. We always want to see beyond. We project ourselves towards a horizon, we see who is around us, who can go where he wants. Wonder! We see the door of the horizon and we want to open it, as if we already knew that this is the right way to become ourselves, free travelers of the world. Then, the fateful moment comes: we get up. A few uncertain steps, the smile and the effort, finally the secret of life: balance . And go. Sensing that shiver that reverberates from our body, we understand with the body that we are closer to independence. As children we often observe those two small anatomical structures, down there in contact with the ground, the feet. The feet are very intelligent, it is no coincidence that our nerve endings and the joints that concentrate there in such a small volume are fundamental and will be our life companions for millions and millions of steps during the great free journey.

Only by walking will we be able to experience freedom, an abstract concept if described while seated, a concrete reality if practiced . Then we grow and the diabolical comfort of moving with mechanical means – whose functioning is antithetical to the mechanics of our body – has conquered us. Slowly, what had regulated our relationship with the world for millennia has transfigured into abstractions that have not favored our organism, on the contrary, have mortified it and still mortify it. Thinking about it, this is what we continue to do on Earth: mortifying its efforts to keep us in its community.

Walking can be tiring, just like living. But walking, like living, is an act free from any addiction. Feet can lead us anywhere. Their primordial intelligence knows how to transform the impulses of the body into images of the mind, maps, memory, knowledge, a path in constant change that crosses us from the gaze, activating our senses, refining our perception. The more alive this is, the freer we are. The human species cannot replace bodily proximity, permanence, adhesion to the Earth: it is a biological datum, it is necessary to give space to its own breathing in order to calibrate itself with what surrounds us, to arrive at that formidable sensation of understand the vastness of the world and our place in its immensity .

In 2020, a fact occurred from Italy that combined walking and freedom at a collective level. On 26 January, in Lessinia, in the Verona area, about seven thousand people marched on the sparse snow silently, without flags . They did not need it, they felt at one with the Earth, they asked to stop a wrong project, the reduction of the area of ​​the regional park established in 1990. Coming from all over Italy and with the support of over 120 associations, they responded by walking to a wrong decision. Those fourteen thousand feet, intelligent, visionary, walked to affirm that every human being must be free to travel on foot on the territory and that the territory belongs to everyone.

It is the right of every man, enshrined in Sweden and Norway by the name of Allemannseretten : no one can prevent someone from crossing a territory . It is a key value, which with the shrinking of our daily spaces, has led on the one hand to the exponential growth in the number of people traveling on foot , but on the other to the impoverishment of experience of the relationship between geography, mind and body: more and more ski lifts, more and more shuttles to avoid beautiful walking routes, more and more “accessibility” often hidden behind the excuse of “paths for all ”, Perhaps alongside paths that are already for everyone. Free to be walked by each of us .

When I went back to walking after weeks of lockdown, I understood how much freedom is taken for granted and that while we take it for granted, we risk seeing it erode and transformed into an empty word. The same happens when we take the love of loved ones for granted. Instead, with the democracy of walking, we can always be a community . Because as Rebecca Solnit says, “walking does not pin on the boundary lines of the properties that cut the land into pieces, but on the paths as they are, as a sort of circulatory system that connects the whole organism. Walking in this sense is the antithesis of possessing “. Great freedom is an awareness: to be, instead of having. Walking is the totality of our experience.