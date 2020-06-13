wanda-nara's-life-becomes-a-tv-series

The truth is that already his life – the real one, of all the holy days – is a TV series, so the one in programming will become a tv series on a tv series, the cast of a cast, the imprint of another imprint left on Earth by the procuratirice-showgirl best known of the planet balloon.

And therefore: Wanda Nara has just announced that his life will land on a platform. As per the lady's ancient custom, it is played on multiple tables. On one side there is Netflix, on the other HBO.

Wanda has revealed everything to the Argentine press: « This year two very large companies have proposed to me to tell my life in one series, one is Netflix and the other is HBO. I'm thinking about how to structure the story. If I wanted to start from my childhood, the series would be really long and there would have to be another pandemic to see it all, “said the prosecutor and showgirl,” There would be many chapters and many characters. This week we should start writing it, it will be a great job. Many people think they know everything about me, but I swear that many spicy details have never been published. As I have been told, part of the series will be shot in Argentina, but most of the filming will take place in Europe. I don't know who will play me, because I still can't imagine it myself. “

We know everything about her, but it will be interesting to know more. “There will be spicy details,” explained the 33 year old from Buenos Aires who began – maiden – to pose for services advertising. We had no doubts, in fact.

And there will be secrets and revelations. The series will end his alleged love story with Maradona at the time when he worked on Argentine television, his marriage to the footballer Maxi Lopez and the end of the relationship with l love for Maurito Icardi, the children (five), the controversies, the poisons, the aftermath in the Court, the TV appearances in Italy, was the « Big Sister »in« Big Brother Vip », the quarrels with the managers of Inter on the negotiation of the contract, the transfer to Paris, the shopping afternoons, the houses in Paris, on Lake Como and – the last one just purchased – in Milan (500 square meters on several floors costing 8 million euros) and the inevitable litany of tweets with which it has been flooding the web for years, nine times out of ten without veils.

Between feathers and pajettes, bombastic breasts in the wind and lascivious shots in hot posts for the use of 6.5 million followers, Wanda hasn't missed a hit for years. And he won't be wrong this time either.

READ ALSO

Opinionist, prosecutor and WAGS of Paris Saint Germain: the thousand lives of Wanda Nara

READ ALSO

Wanda Nara brings Photoshop to TV