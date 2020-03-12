warning,-the-march-10-data-on-new-coronavirus-infections-is-partial

Do not trust the latest update on the increase in new cases of people positive to the virus: this is a partial, albeit official, figure in which there are no swabs from Lombardy

Going to the site created by the Civil protection and dedicated to the monitoring and map of infections from new coronavirus , a graph it immediately catches the eye: that of the increase in the number of new positives . On the day of 10 March , in fact, the new infections seem to have collapsed drastically , from 1. 598 of the day before suns 529 (practically a third). At first glance, therefore, joy could be expressed: finally the positive cases, after the constant increase of the last few days, would have decreased in relation . Good news that would bode well for the containment of the Sars-Cov-2 epidemic. No, unfortunately it is a fake news , which is located on an official website (here at Wired we decided to exclude it from our analysis): the data of Lombardia , in fact, is not complete , as pointed out in the press conference by the number one of the Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, because they still expect the results of part of the swabs made in the Region.

Despite this warning, on the official website at the time of writing the graph appears as you see it, without any clarification or precisely (around 21: 00, after publication of the article, a note appeared on the incompleteness of Lombard data). It is a falsified information , which misleads those who go to consult the data to stay updated. And maybe he decides to modify his behavior according to what he has found (or take the situation more lightly). Everything is due to simple bureaucracy: the site must show the data that have been communicated officially . If these are wrong, even if they are Regions and the Ministry of Health to make it present and the head of Civil Protection reiterates it, unfortunately there is no escape and the data must be busted online (and also Tg1 has passed the good news of the drop in new cases). Tomorrow there will be a new update and, perhaps (even if we hope otherwise), the number of new infections will skyrocket and will cry out to the disaster. All for a typically Italian rigidity. With all due respect to communication campaigns and government restrictions.