Science

Watch the Osiris-Rex probe approaching “his” asteroid

nj April 18, 2020
watch-the-osiris-rex-probe-approaching-“his”-asteroid

The probe now very close to the asteroid Bennu trains to collect materials to bring back to Earth. Here she is in a NASA video

The Osiris-Rex probe and the asteroid Bennu have never been so close. It happened last 14 April, when for a few moments they found themselves at alone 65 meters away. The pretext was a necessary test to prepare for the hit-and-run for the collection of rock samples to be brought back to Earth, the ultimate goal of the mission.

On the occasion of this (successful) experiment, the Nasa gives us a short video that takes up the business from above, thanks to the eye of the SamCam camera installed on board the spacecraft: a summary of a few seconds of what happened in about ten minutes, from the beginning of the approach to the rebound , including the extension of the Tagsam robotic arm (acronym for Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism), clearly visible in the center of the frame.

When will the actual sampling take place? If everything goes as planned, by the summer: and yes, even on that occasion everything will be faithfully resumed (and, hopefully, disseminated as in this case via YouTube).

(Credit video: Nasa)

nj

