water-day,-unicef:-“a-right-too-often-violated”

It is celebrated every year on 22 March to highlight the fundamental aspect of water and the need to preserve it and make it accessible to all. The World Water Day (World Water Day) established by the United Nations in 1992, was born precisely to raise awareness of world institutions and public opinion on the importance of this primary good of which there will be an ever greater demand. A right, however, too often violated.

READ ALSO

Bad weather, the spectral images of Italy under water

The theme of the edition 2020 is aimed at reducing waste, but above all, seen the deep link between water and climate, particular attention is directed towards the adoption of behaviors aimed at contrasting climate change.

READ ALSO

Switzerland, Pizol glacier dead: funeral at high altitude

Access to clean water and adequate sanitation is essential for smoothing out socio-economic inequalities , as well as being a fundamental right to support human health and guarantee their dignity as human beings.

A right for everyone

Water and sanitation must be “ available, physically accessible, at fair and sustainable costs, safe and culturally acceptable “, yet conditions persist that create inequity and categories of “Excluded”: exactly more than two billion people living in countries subject to high levels of water stress.

READ ALSO

Zhao and Howey as Greta: young Chinese people fighting for the climate

This right is not temporary , cannot be revoked and is not subject to the approval of the States: must be able to be guaranteed to all without distinctions, also on the basis of what is set out in the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development

United Nations World Report on the Development of Water Resources 2020

Unicef's appeal

Unicef ​​reminds that by 2040, about 1 in 4 children will live in areas of the planet with water stress extremely high. Already today almost 160 millions of children live in areas subject to high or extreme drought. Furthermore, there are approximately 500 millions of children living in areas with a very high risk of flooding due to extreme weather events such as cyclones, hurricanes and storms, and rising sea levels.

Browse gallery

Extreme weather events and changes in water regeneration cycles make access to drinking water more difficult , especially for children in more vulnerable conditions. « Every day, more than 700 children under the age of 5 die from diarrhea related to water and sanitation services- inadequate sanitation – says Francesco Samengo, President of UNICEF Italy – Contaminated water represents a huge threat to the lives of children. Diseases related to water and sanitation are one of the main causes of death in children under 5 “.

READ ALSO

Dying of pneumonia, it happens to 800 thousand children in the world

“ Water and climate change are inextricably linked ” continues Samengo. “Climate change is often felt through a change in water. Climate change can affect the quantity and quality of drinking water available, that children need to survive. “

Over the past 10 years, floods, droughts and other meteorological events have caused over 90% of the main natural disasters. With climate change, we expects that their frequency and intensity will only increase.

READ ALSO

Climate, WHO-Unicef-Lancet: the future at risk 250 millions of children

The solutions for water security according to Unicef ​​

– Improving the way we extract, use and manage water resources can reduce greenhouse gas emissions – an essential measure for mitigation and adaptation to climate change

– The transition to solar energy water systems , in communities, schools and health facilities will ensure efficient use, management and conservation of water and will increase the community resilience

– There is enormous potential in strengthening international cooperation and between individual regions to manage water resources and face climate impacts that go beyond national borders. Coordinated action is needed between the States involved in the phenomenon

– Water and sanitation services in cities , communities, schools and health facilities should be “climate resilient” to ensure sustainable and lasting access to drinking water for all children

– Climate risk must be integrated into all water and sanitation policies and services , and investments must be made to benefit the populations most at risk.