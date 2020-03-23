“water-for-life”-armani's-initiative-to-guarantee-drinking-water-resources

Acqua for Life is the initiative of Giorgio Armani who is committed to ensuring universal access to drinking water in areas affected by water scarcity. The project was born in 2010, the same year in which the United Nations recognized the right to water and sanitation as a human rights .

From that moment the project Acqua for Life has become a constant and primary commitment of the maison. And today more than ever, with the coronavirus emergency that has swept our lives , issues relating to clean water, hygiene and sanitation are even more urgent and vitally important.

From 2010, Acqua For Life has invested over 9 million euros for water projects all over the world, to date, to guarantee 413 water supply systems in different countries on three continents, and helped to access one source of safe water beyond 217. 000 people in 15 countries. In 2020 Acqua for Life inaugurates its second decade with eight new projects: in China, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Nicaragua, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and two in Nepal.

The photographer Viviane Sassen also collaborated on this quest year with AFL to capture with his shots the joy of the arrival of the clean water in an ongoing water project in Nepal. Beautiful photos, which in an instant bring into the mood of the people who live in these worlds that seem so far away.