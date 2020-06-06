waterproof-fashion:-jackets,-boots-&-amp;-co.-rain-proof

Do you know Murphy's law? That set of pseudo-scientific and ironic paradoxes that start from the assumption « if something can go wrong, it will “?

Here, let's say that the 2020, playing with a little humor , got on the podium as the best inspiring year of many new examples. If before the most famous saying was “ the probability that a slice of buttered bread falls on the side of the butter on a new carpet is directly proportional to the value of the carpet itself” , we can now add: « if during the lockdown the sun shone all days, as soon as the borders reopen and we can go to the sea, it will start to rain “.

And in fact in many parts of Italy this was the case. And it continues to be.

RAIN-PROOF FASHION

But there is no problem, at least on the fashion side we can face these summer storms in the best way. Yes, because the waterproof style , if we can call it that, it is increasingly in vogue and sought after. It will be that he is fishing with full hands from the sporty world, he will be winking at the coolest street-style, the fact is that many brands include in their collections rain jackets, waxed jackets, rubber boots and shoes, fishing hats .

Our selection (in the gallery at the top ) is cheerful and colorful, with showers and gray days. After all, the good humor factor is precisely the indispensable one that helps us take life with irony.

Good shopping and good freedom (even in the rain!)

