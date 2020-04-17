we-are-all-obsessed-with-tiger-king,-but-for-the-wrong-reasons

I would like to tell you that I started seeing Tiger King because I didn't have nothing better to do, but it would be totally dishonest. In fact, just over a month after the beginning of the Roman quarantine, my life has officially become a dystopian episode of Art Attack , where the hours are carefully punctuated by knitting, painting attempts and occasional creative projects pulled up to spend time without going crazy.

I started seeing Tiger King simply because everyone was talking about it and I wanted to feel part of this experience collective, because I miss talking to people about topics other than the fifty-eighth rustic cake that I have cooked or if it is less heavy to stay indoors when the sun or rain is outside. Obviously it worked, I immediately went to landline and I devoured about five hours of show in a only solution, with the hand immersed in the bowl full of rustic crisps, the cat on her lap and a sense of growing guilty pleasure in realizing that is the real reason why I could not get away from the screen was certainly not my thirst for knowledge of the sad condition of those poor animals, but the morbid curiosity to discover the darker sides of Joe Exotic and beautiful company.

In short, let's face it: Tiger King is not a series that seriously explores the captivity of tigers and other wild species in America, but a phenomenon trash that kept us anchored to Netflix for its mix of reality and true crime , resulting in a sort of Jersey Shore animalier expertly stuffed with tantalizing plots and mysteries to be revealed. And we wallowed, devouring the series, rummaging on Google in search of extra indiscretions and taking selfies with the Instagram filter that transforms our hair into mullet years' 80 by Joe Exotic and it rains tiger emoticons around us.

Because, then, of the tigers is not that we give a damn then, or at least not more than before, at most just the time to reproduce a tender expression on our faces at the sight of those feline puppies (which we actually want to cuddle, rather than save) and then go back to chat with the friends on the disappearance of Carole Baskin's millionaire husband.

But it is Netflix who tricked us or, after all, the producers of the series have simply leveraged an obsessive voyeurism that characterizes us as modern humans ? In being a show made to stimulate our lower instincts, Tiger King does not reveal only the dark side of a violent, dishonest and profiteering America, but also ours of spectators gossipers and thirsty for living memes .

He certainly does this by cheating and highlighting the more private and, often, enigmatic aspects of the lives of the protagonists rather than dwelling on important information, such as the fact that tigers bred in captivity in most cases cannot be reintroduced in the wild for safety reasons or which Big Cat Rescue is an association very different from the centers of Joe Exotic and Doc Antle and that its commitment to animals confiscated by law or taken by irresponsible owners is real .

In the end we were still passionate about this story, but we did it for the wrong reasons .

It could be objected that the trash narration of the docuserie actually serves the purpose of highlighting the problem of animal exploitation in private (and non) private zoos in the world, but the truth is that Tiger King is a real shit show and that now that we are also in captivity, but with all our privileges , we should consider spending our time better. If you need Giovanni Muciaccia-style ideas and advice, don't hesitate to ask of course.