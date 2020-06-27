Science

We are going to ship a helicopter to Mars

nj June 27, 2020
The first propeller aircraft to fly in an environment other than Earth is in the starting blocks. Here's how it will be delivered to the Red Planet

Not only Perseverance, the rover that we will soon run around on the dusty surface of Mars in search of rock samples to be analyzed and (perhaps) sent back to Earth. Inside the mission Mars 2020 , next to the countdown, is also included Ingenuity , a real helicopter (autonomously guided) which represents the first propeller aircraft developed ad hoc to sail the atmosphere of a planet other than Earth.

In this video of NASA here are the latest tests on the aircraft, in particular those on the delivery system, i.e. with which will be delivered, on the red planet, detaching itself from the belly of Perseverance.

(Credit video: Nasa / Jpl-Caltech & Lockheed Martin Space)

