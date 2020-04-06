-we-are-italy

We would like to draw a rainbow and write that everything will be fine. But it wouldn't be fair. So, after making a number dedicated to Milan and Lombardy (the first and most affected by the virus emergency) and one to those who are involved in the front line in the fight against Covid – 19, we wanted to think of a new one more difficult, perhaps more uncomfortable, certainly courageous. It is an Vanity Fair even more committed, very serious , unique in its long history. We called upon Nobel laureates, philosophers, CEOs, presidents of the most important Italian supply chains.

But also poets, artists, stylists and analysts of future scenarios.

We all asked a question: what will happen after this virus? What world awaits us in the months to come?

«I'm not particularly optimistic about the aftermath. Man is a strange animal and it is not said that he is always able to learn lessons “, says the philosopher Silvano Petrosino on page 52. We agree with him, but since we are also incurable optimists and above all pragmatic dreamers, we have launched a challenge to all the items that we report in this issue: imagining tomorrow, proposing ideas, making plans, giving directions, suggesting strategies.

From fashion to design, from tourism to the food supply chain, from the automotive industry to innovation, from entertainment to entertainment: every sector, every voice in Italy take stock of the situation and try to give a indication, an address on what to do here, now and above all as soon as possible.

We would like to draw a rainbow and write that it will be all right: instead on the cover we wanted a work by Francesco Vezzoli, created exclusively for Vanity Fair (will later be auctioned and the proceeds donated entirely to charity) which tells not only of the wound of the virus but also of the glimpses that can be glimpsed in this folded country, this wonderful Italy that has always known how to make the best of the worst that has happened to it.

We appeal to his strength, his ingenuity, his creativity that know no limits, pains and difficulties. And do not mistake this attitude for lightness: we are entering an era of seriousness, a new time, as many call it in this issue, where yesterday's values ​​and questions (ecology, respect for human work, l inclusion, the importance of the state) will no longer be only goals to pursue but results to put on the table. Hic et nunc . Here and now.

We are the story. Or rather: we are Italy. This emergency made us understand even more.

Enjoy the reading