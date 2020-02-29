we-don't-really-need-scientists-who-fight-over-coronavirus

The quarrels among the experts fuel uncertainty, but the problem is not virologists on TV, but the shortcomings of the institutions in emergency communication

He called her with little cavalry “ Signora del Sacco “, she replied piqued, but as a real lady, with a laconic ” let him to his glory “. In recent days, between the virologist Roberto Burioni and his colleague Maria Rita Gismondo rags flew from the Sacco hospital in Milan, in the front line against the new coronavirus. The dispute focused on the danger of Covid – 19, compared by Gismondo to the seasonal influence and from Burioni to the Spanish pandemic which in 1918 caused tens of millions of deaths, but on which they burden still many uncertainties, to the point that it is difficult to establish who is closest to reality.

After Burioni's apologies, the dispute seems destined to continue in the bookstore, because both duelists are authors of an instant book on epidemics. To the delight of the publishers, grateful for this unexpected marketing campaign that someone has already enjoyed defining viral . Instead, the scientific community is losing us, which with the succession of similar episodes risks appearing divided and quarrelsome, moreover at a time when the people are already quite confused and worried.

Outside the ivory tower

Who knows if the Royal Society had considered such an epilogue when, in the mid-eighties, in a relationship intended to become famous, he invited researchers and experts to exit the ivory tower to open a dialogue with public opinion. “ Our most urgent message is directed to scientists: learn to communicate with the public , be willing to do it and consider your duty to do it ”, then urged the oldest and most prestigious academic association in the world. The impression is that today an appeal would be needed to calm down .

For heaven's sake, experts are welcome to speak to the public. In recent times, a large handful of researchers with hands-on in various disciplines has animated discussions of great interest and utility on social media. Whether they talked about climate agreements, fires in the Amazon or, precisely, the emergence of the new coronavirus, they were able to explain with simple words but without giving up on rigor what the heck was going on out there. By making their time and skills available, they also offered non-experts the opportunity to orient themselves in the complexity in which we are immersed.

And if in peacetime it is all gold that runs, in the middle of a controversy , or even worse than an emergency , the matter, however, changes, and not a little. When the going gets tough, the institutions are in charge of managing and communicating the risk that the game must lead. We need a credible and authoritative reference point, to offer information in a timely, coordinated and coherent way, as well as to speak to citizens directly and, as far as possible, with a single voice. If it does not happen, the vacuum left by the institutions is inevitably filled by someone else. And here the troubles begin, because the voices multiply , and no matter how authoritative they are, if they then appear in open contrast with each other. Indeed, there is nothing that confuses more than seeing two experts arguing in public during an emergency.

The empty stage

Last Monday, the appointment as adviser to the Ministry of Health of Walter Ricciardi , esteemed expert and member of the World Health Organization, although she came very late, she put a patch. It must be said, however, that until the day before Ricciardi had not spared criticism from the government for having suspended flights from China, a definite choice “ without scientific basis “. And that, even worse, prevented the tracking of arrivals from China, because at that point travelers began to enter Italy making a stop elsewhere, thus frustrating the possibility of intercepting any infected people. A decision that, adviser or non-adviser, the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte continues to defend instead. But if we have made the call to political skirmishes, at the insults among scientists , although not exactly unpublished – already at the time of the Chernobyl accident, words flew big among physicists for and against nuclear power – we are less used to it, so they leave a more bitter taste in the mouth.

Here too, mind you: disputes are the salt of science . But one thing is if they remain confined between the pages of the sector magazines or in the rooms of conferences for specialists, another if they take place in the arena of social media or in the television lounges . Moreover, the worst places to settle a controversy, since the mass media tend to enhance what differentiates and not what unites the different positions, ending up polarizing the debate even more . In short, it is one thing to take cushions within the home, another is to give them for good reason in the town square with two wings of the crowd cheering for this or that. Especially since, unlike what happens in the political arena, in the scientific debate it is not enough to express the different positions, it is also necessary to establish who is wrong and who is right , difficult task to do in the space of a talk show or with an exchange of tweets to the poison, especially when the available knowledge is still incomplete and the scientific evidence is uncertain.

The risk is that, in this race for media visibility , the scientific community will end up appearing more and more divided, quarrelsome and, alas, vain. Here, at least in science, we would gladly do without first women. Imagine then during a crisis like this, where confusion is already enough and advancing. But the fault is not of the doctors and researchers lent to communication. It is up to the institutions not to leave the center of the stage to others and play that leading role which is crucial already in peacetime , when it is necessary to cultivate the bond of trust and direct dialogue with citizens, and even becomes vital during the emergency , when citizens must be offered the unique antidote against uncertainty : timely access to clear, updated, transparent, verified and publicly useful information. This is how we are vaccinated against the infodemic and which reinforces the resilience of society towards epidemics.