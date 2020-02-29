we-have-had-a-second-hidden-moon-for-years.-but-let's-not-get-attached

We have never noticed it, but for months another small Moon has been orbiting our planet. But let's not get used to it, experts warn, because these mini-moons come and go

(Photo: Gemini Observatory / NSF's NOIARL / AURA / G. Fedorets)

It may seem absurd to you. But in addition to our satellite, another Luna has been around us for a few years. Hitherto remained secret and hidden. It does not illuminate, it is invisible to the naked eye and too small to have effects on Earth, such as the tides . But it is there, in orbit around our planet. A couple of astronomers discovered it, Kacper Wierzchos and Teddy Pruyne from Catalina Sky Survey , during some nocturnal observations carried out for the hunt for asteroids on approach, potentially dangerous. “It did not seem to be different from the other near-Earth asteroids we discover”, explained Wierzchos al New York Times , “except for the fact that it was in orbit around the Earth instead of the sun” . In short, we had a new mini Moon (the second discovery so far) for all this time and we haven't had any noticed. And now it even has a name: it's called 2020 CD3.

BIG NEWS (thread 1/3). Earth has a new temporarily captured object / Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of Feb. 15, my Catalina Sky Survey teammate Teddy Pruyne and I found a 20 th magnitude object. Here are the discovery images. pic.twitter.com/zLkXyGAkZl – Kacper Wierzchos (@WierzchosKacper) February 26, 2020

After a few days from the first observations, where the mysterious Luna appeared to telescopes in the form of very few pixels of light that moved rapidly against a dark background, the hunt started of professional astronomers and amateurs to understand more. And once they were able to calculate its orbit, they were all surprised: the mysterious object is not a newcomer at all. According to the data, in fact, it is a object that has moved around us in recent years, perhaps three, and is now gravitationally connected to Earth . So far, astronomers have managed to identify only a few traits: the mini Moon should be one car , between 1 and 4 meters in diameter, and make a tour around the Earth approximately every four months. Where this new Luna comes from, however, is still a mystery: among the hypotheses, in fact, there is that of a space debris, perhaps a part of a rocket , or which may be a part of our satellite which it shattered after an impact. However, the data from the latest observations now seem to suggest that it is probably an asteroid .

Recall, however, that a mini Moon had already been discovered in 2006, also from the Catalina Sky Survey, called 2006 Rh 120 . And although to date we have only found two, according to the scientific community there may actually be many others, considering how many asteroids orbit near Earth. And it's all about gravity: the forces of our planet, combined with those of our Moon and Sun, have put 2020 CD3 on a rather bizarre orbit (red line).

(2/3) The object has just been announced by the MPC and its orbit shows that it entered Earth's orbit some three years ago. Here is a diagram of the orbit created with the orbit simulator written by Tony Dunn: pic.twitter.com/2wsJGtexiO – Kacper Wierzchos (@WierzchosKacper) February 26, 2020

The mini-moons are, unfortunately, “temporary”. That discovered in 2006, for example, escaped from Earth's orbit less than a year later to have been found. And presumably also 2020 CD3 will eventually leave us. “This is not an object that orbits the Earth permanently like the Moon” , he explains to the The Atlantic Eric Christensen , of the Catalina Sky Survey who discovered the first mini Moon. “As it has a fairly tenuous connection with the Earth”. The latest observations, in fact, just suggest that 2020 CD3 is already moving away from Earth. “It is getting weaker. He's already weak enough that if the Catalina Sky Survey looked at him now, he wouldn't see it “, explains Bill Gray , who collaborated on the study, pointing out that the mini-moon will escape Earth's orbit in a few weeks.