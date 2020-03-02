we-may-not-have-noticed,-but-the-new-coronavirus-has-been-running-silently-for-months

Not patient zero and patient one: increasingly robust evidence shows that the Covid epidemic is in Italy and China – 19 began weeks or even months before the media and governments started talking about it. Now it's time to put together the true story of the virus

When in some time, at epidemic peak archived, all the pieces of the story of the Sars virus will calmly recompose -CoV-2, certainly January and February 2020 will be remembered as the first two months in which the world – starting chronologically from China – found himself dealing with a new health threat of a viral nature and of global scope. What is now evident, and the scientific community as well as common sense suggests it, is that the beginning of the epidemic should be moved back in time, backdated to 2019 certainly for the Wuhan area, and probably also for our country.

Before appealing to scientific literature, let's start with a spannometric mathematical question . Everywhere in these days we are reading the so-called average reproduction rate (R0), i.e. the number of people that each patient can infect, and also of the incubation period of the virus, which is estimated on average between 5 and 6 days but can go up to 14. The combination of these two elements, in which the question of the number of close contacts between people is decisive, determines how quickly the infection can expand. At the moment it is believed that, in the first epidemic phase, Sars-CoV-2 may have doubled the number of infected every four days . That is, if on day 1 we had only one infected, to get to 2 sick we would have had to wait until day 5, to get to 4 until day 9, to get to 8 until day 13, and so on. This mathematical model is far too simplified to be truly true to reality, but in its being gross it highlights a crucial aspect: for the virus to involve a large enough group of people to be noticed , it takes several weeks .

Explained well, this result was published in full detail in a paper signed by five Italian scientists and scientists from the State University of Milan published in the Journal of Medical Virology a few days ago. Without going into the technical details, the conclusion that has been reached is that that great rascal of the new coronavirus has been around in China for three or maybe even four months . To be precise, the moment of the so-called species jump from the animal to humans is estimated to have occurred between the mid-October and the mid-November , several weeks before Wuhan hospitals began to suspect the presence of a medical anomaly.

And even if the Milanese scientific study did not address the Italian situation (because it was conducted with the biological samples available on the date of 4 February last), it is not difficult to believe that an analogous one under-trace propagation phase may also have happened in our country, well before the great uproar caused by our so-called patient 1 , the involuntarily famous 38 year old Codogno diagnosed as virus carrier on the night between Thursday 20 and Friday 21 February .

To use an editorial metaphor, we could say that Covid's epidemic story was not opening in those frantic hours – 19 in our country, but we were at least already at chapter 2 . The passage in silence of everything that came before is not someone's fault, but is in the norm of epidemiology. If we assume that the current estimates according to which only one patient in every twenty (i.e. 5%) develops an alarming symptomatology are correct, then what so far we have called patient 1 may have been quietly on 7, the 36, the 125 or the 311. Because, it must be remembered, an elderly man who arrives in the emergency room in the middle of winter and with pneumonia due to aggravation of a flu-like form does not at all put the attention of health personnel. Or a young man who spends a week in bed with a fever without suffering too much certainly does not think first of all about coronavirus, especially if news of cases of transmission on the national territory has not yet come. Imagine then for a mild form, limited to a few coughs and nose puffs.

An anomaly, in fact, emerges when strange cases accumulate . And if those cases are just 5% scarce of the infected, a large number of infected must certainly be before the alarm goes off. A fortiori the same must have happened in China , where in his time there was not even known of the existence of Sars-CoV- 2. And in the last few hours it has become evident that, perhaps even more sensationally, the same happened in Iran .

At least two aspects today lead us to believe that, also for Italy, that chapter 1 you deserve to be filled with content . The first is the very high number of cases registered in our country in very few days . Due to the characteristics of the average reproduction rate, it is substantially impossible for hundreds and hundreds of cases to be recorded today, and dozens of hospitalizations in intensive care (which are always in that slice of 5% of the total), if the patient 1 had gotten sick just a couple of weeks ago. The other aspect is a matter of news: on Bad scientists Enrico Bucci has put together the pieces of the puzzle, adding to the pneumonia anomalous emerged in Codogno as early as mid-January over 40 cases of pneumonia in one week registered in the Piacenza hospital in December. Episodes that, read now, take on a whole new meaning.

Certainly scientific solidity by its nature takes time, and perhaps it is premature to jump to conclusions already, but as the days go by, one increasingly wonders what sense it makes to call patient 1 on 38 enne of Codogno, and patient zero his phantom greaser. If anything, it will be the first one we realized, but certainly not the starting guest chosen by the coronavirus to jump from person to person even in our country.

All this information that emerged a posteriori is not only a scientific-health or for professionals, but rewrite the narrative of the epidemic as it has been done so far. Or, at least, they require you to add an entire chapter to your head, whether you look at Italy or extend your horizon to the rest of the world. A chapter in which the time of the story is much longer than the time of the story , contrary to what is happening with the next phase. A chapter made of few cases , compared to those we count now, with such a small number of serious patients that it can be addressed by the health system without particular difficulties . But at the same time a chapter long enough to have given rise, in our country, to an all-Italian strain of coronavirus, recently isolated and hopefully more contagious but less aggressive than the original one. And above all a chapter which, like all incipit , is crucial for understanding the rest of the story.