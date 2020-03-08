we-should-stop-talking-about-this-non-coronavirus-news

They appear in newspapers, bounce on social media and become the subject of general chatter, but in fact they are not even real news. And they have the effect of diverting attention from the most relevant issues

Announcements, relevance and unpredictability are between the fundamental characteristics that make this news, or at least so support the manuals on journalism. Yet especially in the last week, perhaps due to a partial lack of unpublished subjects to be thrown into the enormous communicative cauldron of the coronavirus, newspapers and other media are proposing as news also information that they own I am not .

And it is not so much about putting the spotlight on individual cases by revealing details at the limit of journalistic ethics , but above all to propose as fresh of the contents that they are now boiling, having little relevance or that were completely predictable. Or maybe all three together.

The evening bulletin

An obvious case of this trend is the classic journalistic headline increases the number of infections , or in a completely equivalent way the accumulation of further hospitalizations , hospitalizations in intensive care and deaths of people tested positive for the virus. It has been clear for days now: the growth in the number of people involved in the infection is following a terribly precise exponential mathematical model , which leads not only to having larger numbers every day, but also to a progressive acceleration of the rhythm itself Of growth. So much so that neither the increase in numbers tout court nor the ever greater gap between a bulletin and the next should be surprising, because they simply confirm that the same thing is continuing to happen.

Of course, the numbers already have their own information content, and indeed it is important to stay updated on the various counts to refresh our minds the urgency and necessity to maintain virtuous and prudent behavior . But that the infections are “the highest number ever” is not, alas, news.

Let's see it backwards, in a positive sense. The news, the good one and to be shouted with great satisfaction, will occur when the current trend will be reversed , in the striking sense that the infections will finally begin to drop the pace , or at least that the growth will have dampened his run by the fearsome exponential increase towards something less steep. This is the news that we would all hope to be able to give every afternoon at 18: 00 after hearing the words of the number one of the Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli, but who at the Unfortunately there is no moment.

Even more grotesque, to be honest, is the question of the recovered , i.e. ex-positive people who have been negative on the pharyngeal swab test. Guess what? The number of people healed grows every day, in most cases beating the record established just the previous day. Here the catch is not only in the issue of newsworthiness, but also in how the number is perceived. In fact, you don't need a PhD in statistics to realize that every day the number of people healed is growing, but with much lower values ​​than the number of new infections. So placing the emphasis on that data seems almost to want to forcefully give positive news, when instead anyone who pays attention to the figures can only deduce the opposite, given that the number of infected is continuing to grow .

In reality the positive aspect is there, but it is another: what we count are only the healed among those who had tested positive for the swab, but it is plausible that there are many others among the asymptomatic and among those who show very slight symptoms. Recalling, then, that the individual probability of recovery is on average higher than the 96%, and depending on the statistics and the age group it can go even beyond the 99%.

The uselessness of the German greaser

Since the news of the so-called has begun to circulate European patient zero in Germany in late January – already known for weeks, however – more than one newspaper journalism launched into the narration of how the Italian contagions would be great-grandchildren of that micro-outbreak which was documented in Bavaria now 5 weeks ago.

If the topic is of great interest from the research point of view, this hunts for the alleged greaser is in fact completely sterile and useless from an information point of view, as well as scientifically yet to be demonstrated. First of all, and on this we must be clear, the hypothetical argument of the German-Italian chain of the contagion would suggest a linearity in the transmission that in fact hyper-simplifies reality (just look at this ramification of the genetic evolution of the coronavirus to realize this), and then clash with another question still open, namely the effective date start of the Lodi outbreak , which someone proposes to bring forward at least in mid-January.

But even if it is established that the Lombard infections are derived from the Bavarian ones, the news would deserve at most a quote of smear . How important is it today that the infection has arrived in Italy with a stopover in Germany, France, Turkmenistan or in Japan? It would have if the infection was so limited that it could help in the reconstruction of the contact tracing , but now, with thousands of cases only in northern Italy, this is a completely irrelevant, if not allusive, speculation of a hunt underway for the foreign sorcerer.

After all, our institutions, the World Health Organization and epidemiologists have confirmed it: the high contagiousness of this new coronavirus makes it in fact irrepressible, and it makes no sense to point to someone like a tacker of the outbreak.

Scenarios and comparisons

Different in content but united by the same informative infertility are two other whole strands of news. The first concerns the hypotheses of medium-long term political and economic measures, much for the school as for the productive activities , both in Italy and abroad. It is now clear to everyone that the crucial element to keep an eye on is the epidemiological curve of the disease, and that much of what will happen in the coming weeks (or months) will depend on how effective the containment of the infection will be, for reasons dependent on or independent of government measures. Reopening of schools, impact on the tourism sector and resumption of events are only three of the infinite possible examples of phenomena downstream of the evolution of the epidemic . It makes no sense, therefore, to make predictions about these scenarios until there are – and today there are none at all – scientifically sound assessments on when the infections will finally be damped.

The other vein is the evergreen of confr onto with other countries, especially European ones. As the calculation of people positive for the virus increases, including the rest of the Old Continent, the pseudo-conspiracy thesis that Italy has a drug count of cases loss of effectiveness . In parallel, however, it seems that the fashion of was starting , with a series of self-proclaimed news that other countries are also registering more and more positivity . Even in this case, however, the element of novelty and unpredictability is completely missing, because for some time it has been evident that (albeit with a few days late compared to Italy) even our neighbors are witnessing a phase of exponential growth of the infection, which we will try to contain just as has happened in the last two weeks.

So you can't talk about anything anymore?

It is true that there is a growing demand to reduce the number of articles and services dedicated to coronavirus a bit, not to feed psychosis beyond the right level of attention. . But in general the relevant innovations are there every day: from research efforts to find treatments and vaccines to the application extraordinary norms wanted by the government, up to too often overlooked level of attention in minor social activities. Certainly rules of good behavior deserve to be repeated to avoid the transmission of the virus as much as possible, and then the ideas are endless: from the way the health system is managing the epidemic to the increasingly refined analyzes of the history and characteristics of the virus, passing through the debunking of the hoaxes and the relevant updates from other areas of the world . Without the need to continually repeat, and wearily, always the same non-news.