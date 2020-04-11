we-will-leave-soon,-better-than-before

There are destinations that can be reached after having made several stages, sometimes unexpected or not fully planned. It has already happened to have taken roads to unknown intersections, to have had to go back, to have been forced to stop . But every time we left, with more memories, with more experience, with more desire to arrive.

It will be like this even after this unexpected and uncertain period. “When we really go back to travel, we will take everything we have learned with us.

Because this is Simply Clever ». It is with these words that Škoda has enclosed the sense of a new social campaign launched these days through a video published on YouTube .

The car company that made the concept of “Simply Clever”, simply intelligent, made it a real philosophy, wanted to suggest a different reading key and positive compared to the period we are experiencing. Any unexpected occasion can be transformed into a strength, a precious teaching.

The campaign video shows a sequence of daily experiences during this period of social confinement. Simple and ingenious solutions to adapt to the new rules without losing the vital impetus, our natural predisposition to be together, to live our passions, to share feelings.

Parallelism with the Škoda brand, which has always been the architect of solutions designed precisely to make the life of motorists easier and more practical, from the now classic standard umbrella , to a graphical interface of the on-board systems of great simplicity and clarity, wants to underline the closeness of the brand to all present and future customers.

We will soon be leaving realizing that after all we have never stopped and that this moment has served us to learn what really matters that we will be able to do on the next trip and in all those we will do from here on out.