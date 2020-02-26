weather,-from-friday-the-cold-returns:-but-how-long-will-it-last?

The anticyclone, which has brought an abnormal heat for the period and very stable weather conditions, is about to leave room for the North Atlantic disturbance and the return of the winter climate: from today, until Sunday, three disturbances will affect Italy.

The weather has worsened since this morning and temperatures have dropped sharply all over Italy, except that on Liguria and the plains of the North West: on the alpine borders it snows at lower and lower altitudes. Rain is expected in Friuli Venezia Giulia; in the afternoon, rainfall will hit Tuscany and the Apennines and, in the evening, Campania and Calabria too.

Snow will arrive above one thousand meters. The winds will blow first from the west, on the Ligurian Sea, then from the Mistral: the gusts will be able to locally touch the 100 kilometers per hour.

A second disturbance will affect the same regions, namely Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Calabria and their reliefs , starting from Thursday afternoon / evening and night. Above 1000 – 1200 meters are expected snowfall. is. The temperatures will be widespread, and even sensitive, in the minimum values; but also in the maxims, especially in Southern Italy and Sicily. In the North, however, the sun will shine.

The third disturbance, that of Saturday, will instead affect above all the North and upper Tuscany , with rains intense in Liguria. On the alpine reliefs, above the 900 – 1000 meters, the snow will fall again. If Sunday will be sunny, a marked deterioration is expected from March 2, due to a cyclonic vortex that will still bring snow and heavy rain over most of the peninsula.