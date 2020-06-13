weather,-summer-is-still-far-away-(and-it-won't-be-hot)

In mid-June we would have expected a nice high sun and warmer temperatures, but the reality is very different: the sky is gray and it continues to rain. Unfortunately, according to the experts of meteo.it , the rains and thermal values ​​below the averages of the period , especially in the Center – North, should be a constant until the end of the month. Some “breaks” are foreseen, but thunderstorms will still lie in wait.

So when will it start this summer? According to meteorologists' forecasts, we will only talk about it in July. In any case, the anticyclone African will wait: the temperatures will be in the average or only slightly above (according to the last Central European hypothesis, at a maximum of + 0.5 ° C). It will be a hot July, but with bearable and not hot temperatures.

The month of August will also be characterized by a pleasant climate with a few torrid days , and temperatures will exceed 35 ° C only, sometimes, in the northern plains, in the internal areas of Sicily and Sardinia and in Puglia. No hot African , at least for the summer 2020, therefore: there will be no peaks that exceed 40 ° C. Precipitation is expected on the mountainous areas of the North, in the afternoon and evening hours, probably in the form of thunderstorms. But in the rest of Italy there will be the risk of drought , probably due to the permanence of a field high pressure that would prevent rainfall from reaching both the central and southern parts of Romagna.

So even if it doesn't seem possible to look out the window, this summer will come, but it will certainly be a little different than what we were used to.