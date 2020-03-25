weather,-winter-returns-with-rain-and-snow

A blow to the tail of winter, the coldest: despite the end of March by now, the freezing air that comes from Russia is spreading throughout Italy, causing snowfalls to the plains, today, in the Adriatic regions and, tomorrow, even up to low altitude in the Alps and the Prealps, as confirmed by the forecasts of meteo.it. Also on Wednesday, heavy rains and thunderstorms are possible in Sicily and Calabria. The temperature will drop sharply, by approximately 10 – 15 degrees less compared to the last weekend, and the winds – Bora, Grecale and Tramontana – will accentuate the cold blowing with strong intensity in particular in the Center and in the South.

Today (Wednesday). Rain and showers, but also snow from 800 – 1000 meters , are expected in Sicily and Calabria. Snowfalls are also expected in the central Adriatic regions and in Romagna, at low altitude in the morning and in the hills in the afternoon. Also in the second part of the day, it will snow on the Alps and Prealps, and the rainfall will become more intense starting from the evening, when it will also affect the Cuneo area. Ultimately, it will be a very cold day, with strong north-eastern winds on the upper Adriatic and Central South, very rough seas and the risk of storms on the lower Ionian Sea.

In the last three days of March or the situation will gradually improve, but the weather will remain variable until early April.