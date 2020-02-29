wedding-beatrice-of-york-and-edward:-the-“witness”-will-be-wolfie,-his-3-year-old-son

In 68 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth had never had to deal with a wedding witness of just 3 years. It will happen on the occasion of the wedding of her granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who will exchange their promises in the royal chapel of St James on 29 May. In fact, to play a key role in the ceremony will be the little Christopher, better known as Wolfie, the son of Edward who that day will not only deliver the rings to the bride and groom in front of the Queen and other members of the royal family, but will also play an important role in welcoming guests.

«I can confirm that Wolfie will be the witness» reveals a spokesman for the couple at Daily Mail, by transforming Wolfie into a unicum: never before had anyone so young taken part in a wedding in the history of the British Crown in this capacity. A friend of Beatrice and Edoardo explains that Wolfie's investiture as a witness is a way to show that the child is loved and strongly loved by his stepmother: his mother, the American Dara Huang, will still be present at the reception to be held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, which reopens at a wedding celebration nine years after that of William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

The engagement between the princess and Edward, son of Count Alessandro “Alex” Mapelli Mozzi, former British Olympic champion and member of a noble Italian family, was announced last September: to accompany Beatrice of York to the altar should be Prince Andrew, who would return to play a leading role since his retirement from royal duties. Still in doubt the presence of Harry and Meghan at the ceremony : the risk, in fact, is that the couple protagonist of the “Megxit” could steal the show from the spouses.

