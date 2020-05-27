World

Welcome in Italy: 11 ideas for a wonderful holiday

nj May 27, 2020
welcome-in-italy:-11-ideas-for-a-wonderful-holiday
Benvenuti in Italia: 11 idee per vacanze meravigliose

Browse gallery

Beneficial, romantic, peaceful. But also attentive to the environment, nature, its balance and the delicacy of the moment. Thaumaturgical but cheerful ideas for a summer just for us

This article was published in the special issue 20 – 21 of Vanity Fair directed by Paolo Sorrentino, on newsstands until June 2.

Beneficial, romantic, peaceful. But also attentive to the environment, nature, its balance and the delicacy of the moment. We collected a journey through the most surprising and magnificent Italy for a different and full of beauty summer.

Thaumaturgical but cheerful ideas for a summer just for us. Browse the gallery above

