«westworld-iii»:-vincent-cassel's-debut-in-the-sky-dystopia

There is no tricky west of the first seasons, to animate Westworld , but the dark grayness of a dystopian world, forgetful of all ethics and morals. The third season of the TV series, debuting on Sky at the same time as the US airing, tells the story of the journey to the outside of the characters he has come to know. Artifact robots, whose only reason for being seemed linked to the satisfaction of human needs. The protagonists of Westworld had to comply with the rules of the game, but the third season from the yoke of fiction wanted to free them.

Dolores ( Evan Rachel Wood ) she fled the island of theme parks, but there is nothing waiting for her in the beautiful world that believed to exist. The city in which it is located, an immense metropolis governed by a mysterious and obscure technology company, the Incite, is the home of lies and deceptions. It is ugly, chaotic, more like its reality than Dolores had been willing to imagine. Still, the woman has no intention of giving up on horror. Rather.

READ ALSO

Westworld, the bet of Hbo

In Westworld III , that in original language will debut on Sky Atlantic at 3 on 16 March, to be aired again, with subtitles, at 20 . 15 of the same day, Dolores will engage in a battle against men who believed themselves to be gods. Will fight for a new order. And, in the war, he will meet new friends and more new enemies.

The cast of the series, aired regularly by 21. 15 on Monday 23 March, the Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad and Vincent Cassel .

READ ALSO

Is Westworld really the new Game of Thrones?