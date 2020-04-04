what-are-serological-tests-for-coronavirus-and-how-they-will-work

To better understand what percentage of the population, both nationally and regionally, has had the infection, even without knowing it, blood tests are on the way. Here's how they work and what happens today on this front

(photo: Nitat Termmee via Getty Images)

By now we know it, the new coronavirus can strike with very different intensities. And there is a large part of the population who contracted the virus without manifesting any symptoms (asymptomatic) or with few symptoms (i paucisintomatici ). And even these people could have been or be contagious, often without knowing it, given that in part, inevitably, they escape the relief through the pad. For this reason too, to understand what the real percentage of people who have contracted the virus may be – a topic on which hypotheses abound – the authorities intend to start “Seroprevalence investigations” through serological tests, I.e. on the blood.

It will deal with epidemiological studies on representative samples, made possible also thanks to statistical tools, which can detect in the population, both nationally and regionally, the percentage of people who could realistically be got in touch and had the new coronavirus. These investigations, which do not identify the current virus positives, will be carried out not through swabs, but through specific tests on the blood, which somehow go to dig in the past , detecting if the infection there is it was (and in some cases still exists). Here's how they work and where we are before we can have them.



How these serological tests are carried out

The serological tests, of which both scientists and the media debate today, are blood tests , which take place through a simple sampling or in the case of rapid tests through analysis on a single drop of blood – similar to those that measure blood sugar in diabetic patients. These tests do not diagnose the presence of Covid – 19 in that data moment, therefore are not diagnostic tests , but they help to understand if the person has previously come into contact with the new coronavirus and has also had an infection in a silent way. In particular, with these analyzes it is understood and it will be possible to confirm if and how much, once the person has recovered he has developed immunity , that is the specific antibodies for Sars-CoV-2.

What are the serological tests for

These investigations are useful, as explained Franco Locatelli , President of the Superior Health Council, during the press conference of April 3 at the Ministry of Health. In fact, they could help to know better the real spread of the infection in the different regions and to define more precisely the rate lethality according to the geographical area, also taking into account age groups and gender distribution (male and female population). Information on the prevalence of the virus can then be useful to political decision-makers, as pointed out by Locatelli, who is responsible for the final decision, starting from data and studies, of what, when and how to ease the restrictive measures currently in place to contain the infection.

What do you test, in fact

“We test the possible presence of IgM and IgG antibodies for Sars-CoV-2” , explained to Wired Pier Luigi Lopalco , epidemiologist and head of the Coordination of Epidemiological Emergencies of the Puglia Region. “ The IgM immunogloblines appear first, earlier, but then generally disappear after a few weeks: their presence in the blood indicates that the infection may be recent recent. The immunoglobulins IgG , on the other hand, usually occur later, but remain long, even months according to studies on other viruses: if only IgG are detected in the blood and not IgM it means that the infection has passed for a longer time and is not recent “. In particular, as can also be read in a document from the Ministry of Health, the elimination of the virus (therefore when the patient has recovered not only clinically) “usually accompanies the appearance of specific IgG antibodies for Sars-CoV-2 produced by the body “.

Where are we

“There are already numerous serological tests” , explained Lopalco, “but in all regions we are still in the experimentation phase to prove the validity of these tests. To verify its effectiveness, analyzes are carried out, for example, on samples of people who have certainly had the virus, ascertained by means of the swab, to observe if and when they develop these antibodies and on people at high risk. Currently, in Puglia we are involving groups at higher risk , as healthcare personnel, and we have carried out the test – that rapid on a drop of blood – in a hospital in Puglia certainly already on more than 600 operators “. Subsequently, experiments will also be carried out within groups with lower risk, for the purpose of a more complete statistical sampling. But still, the expert specifies, it is a question of pilot studies to understand how precise these analyzes are.

“Another question, which we will try to answer, is whether the most refined tests (not the quick ones) also allow you to estimate the amount of antibodies “, that is, at what level they are present in the blood, adds Lopalco, “and then understand if and how much a person is protected from the virus, given that if the positivity is very weak this is not certain” . But all this information can only be obtained after having studied the new coronavirus better, thanks to these investigations.