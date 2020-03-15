what-are-taxes-for?

Peering at this political Italy without a sense of responsibility or decency, it seems that in the distance you can see the true title of much of the Conte government's action: “When the brain is on vacation”. (Also on TV: last Sunday Simona Ventura, during her program on Rai2, launched the horoscope on the coronavirus!).

The Covid scourge – 19, with half Italy in the quarantine ghetto and the other half in absolute panic, prompted many intellectuals to write that this damned epidemic will serve to reflect on our lifestyles, on the affects that our egoism considers simple accessories, on the fact that in the society of well-being and the “right to happiness” we no longer know how to accept the word death.

As far as I'm concerned: 'I'm a virus we will need, I hope everyone, also to reflect on our inevitable pissing off when we have to pay taxes. Let's face it: nobody is patriotic when it comes to settling VAT, Imu or Irpef. So the only imaginative fantasy works that are written today are our statements to the Revenue Agency. It is no coincidence that we Italians are at the top of the tax evasion ranking. Of course, the synapses are spinning around because, as Ettore Petrolini used to motte, “you have to take the money where it is: with the poor. They have little but there are many ». In fact, the rich do not miss a tax haven, not even by mistake and, to the delight of prostitutes and pimps, sex is the last important human activity not yet subject to tax.

Then the coronavirus exploded, a chaos that brought us to our knees and is revealing the importance of our public health system to everyone. A welfare that gives everyone, poor and wealthy, the opportunity to save their skin without first having to take out a credit card or private health insurance, as happens in the United States and in other very democratic countries, where the cost of a swab exam is about 3 thousand dollars. In Italy the average daily cost of an ICU patient is around 1. 200-1 euro. In the specific case of Covid – 19 one percent 20 must be added , so you get at least 1. 500. Considering an average stay of two weeks, a patient with coronavirus complications can cost the state more than 20 thousand euros to the state.

That's why taxes are what you pay for a civilized society. On October 7 2007 the late Minister of Finance Tommaso Padoa-Schioppa discusses on TV in Lucia Annunziata's studio. And it makes a huge sensation: “We should have the courage to say that taxes are a beautiful and civilized thing, a way of contributing together to indispensable goods such as health, safety, education and the environment”. Is paying taxes a duty? Sure. It is from a civic point of view, but also in a Christian way. In the New Testament there are two passages in which the obligation to pay the taxes is remembered: the first is the one in which Jesus, questioned whether it is lawful or not to pay the taxes, replies to return to Caesar what is Caesar's and to God what which belongs to God and the other in which we read: «Give each one what is due to him: to whom the taxes are owed, given the taxes; to whom the tax, the tax; to whom the fear, the fear; to whom respect, respect “.

Paying taxes is not only a duty, but it should also be a title of merit for every citizen. States, by definition, do not earn a lira or a euro, but must cover the costs of schools, roads, kindergartens, hospitals, etc. Unfortunately, we only realize it when nature and absurd come together to take revenge on man by reducing him to little, a body whose lungs are devoured to death.