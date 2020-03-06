what-are-the-coronavirus-prevention-measures-for,-explained-by-a-graph

As the graph proposed by the US CDC shows, without the quarantine and the actions for the containment of the virus, the health systems would collapse very, too, quickly

(photo: Getty Images)

A graphic is circulating on the net and especially on social networks (published in the magazine Emerging Infectious Diseases and shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) which draws the progress of the Covid epidemic – 19 in two conditions: without measures of containment of the contagion and with . Taking into account that it is a graphic representation that is not based on the real numbers of this epidemic but on model curves for the type of infection, here is what it tells us.

(graphic: Gimbe Foundation, translated and adapted by Fong et al, 2020 ; Eid Journal / Cdc)

The graph essentially shows the effectiveness of the measures of social isolation on the containment of the epidemic. The orange curve represents the number of infections in time that would occur if the virus were left free to circulate , without taking any precautions: Sars-Cov-2 would spread very quickly by infecting in a short time a very large number of people.

The blue curve , on the other hand, represents the hypothetical trend of the epidemic in the presence of containment measures of the infection, such as those that have been implemented in Wuhan and in also leaves here in Italy. In these conditions the epidemic slows down : the number of infections spreads over a longer time span and the epidemic peak remains much lower than the condition without containment measures.

The difference, in short, is remarkable. And the scenario of the blue curve for the experts is undoubtedly more desirable . But why would prolonging the epidemic be better? Wouldn't it be more convenient to leave it behind first? Isn't there a risk of making more people sick? The answers are all in that dotted red line on the graph, which indicates the response capacity of the national health systems and that is the availability of beds (especially in intensive care, which in Italy are about 5 thousand) and health personnel .

This is not the absolute number of infections throughout the epidemic, but their distribution in time. If so many people got sick and needed medical assistance at the same time , the health system would not be able to assist everyone (the beds would run out, there would not be enough operators to take care of the patients) and there would potentially be more deaths .

By implementing with good sense and responsibility the recommendations to limit social contacts as much as possible, especially avoiding gatherings, it is possible to slow down the spread of the virus giving those who will inevitably get sick greater chances to be taken care of.