what-are-the-mistakes-to-avoid-when-reporting-a-state-of-emergency-to-a-country

To panic from Covid – 19, and not to slip into false reassurances, you need a credible guide, who offers citizens coherent messages capable of instilling courage. Some simple rules that the government should keep in mind

I have been dealing with risk communication for twenty years and I know how difficult it can be to manage an emergency. Decisions need to be made quickly, often in conditions of enormous uncertainty, resisting pressure of all kinds. And you need to be able to communicate the reasons for each individual choice, the importance of the measures and behaviors to be adopted to defend individual and collective security. Unfortunately, many mistakes were made during the Covid crisis – 19, but this is not the time for controversy, let alone report cards. This is the time to honestly explain that we are faced with an unprecedented health threat that will last a long time. And that in order to save the greatest number of human lives, the conscious participation of all is needed.

Risk communication has developed principles shared internationally to fulfill this one purpose: to share risk information and to save lives . It is not enough to know these principles, it is necessary to apply them with courage and responsibility. In difficult times we need citizens' cooperation as never before, but we also need a reliable guide . I therefore turn to institutions of every order and degree – political and scientific, local, regional and national – engaged in the management and communication of the emergency, with the sole purpose of offering help and advice to carry out that leading role of which we have absolute need, drawing on the experience gained internationally in the field of crisis communication .

Don't be reassured about risk

The biggest misconception in risk communication is that the task of the institutions is to reassure citizens to avoid panic. Don't do it. And above all, don't try to do it by diminishing the danger. In reality, often the problem is apathy , not alarmism. If you reassure – the flu is worse, only the elderly die, for those who are healthy everything will be fine, yesterday we had more recovered than victims – a part of the population will not take the threat seriously and will not do enough to protect themselves. If the intent to reassure lowers the perception of risk , then people cannot be expected to change established habits, respect prohibitions that at that point appear unmotivated and act prudently. Not even the simplest and most effective gestures – staying at home, washing your hands often – will be followed when people perceive a dystonia between the seriousness attributed to risk (modest) and the suggested (drastic) countermeasures.

You must not reassure, but instill courage . So instead of diminishing the risk by fueling false hopes, explain to people what you are doing to deal with the epidemic and what people can do to protect themselves. In an emergency, we need guidance. You have to show the way to go together to get out of this dark moment. The panic is a dangerous event but, fortunately, it is very rare: it occurs only when, faced with a perceived risk as serious and imminent, people do not see ways out or find a guide that tells them what to do. As long as you exercise your leadership role in the emergency, you don't have to worry about panic: it's a false problem. The problem is to avoid that the risk is underestimated . It happened in Lombardy before the crisis exploded. And what is likely to repeat itself today in the least affected regions or in the coming weeks when the situation improves but we will have to hold on until we are out of the emergency.

To be credible, you need sobriety

People need a guide to rely on, but it must be a credible guide, and trust must be conquered and maintained day after day. Therefore, first of all honesty and transparency in informing citizens, further reason not to violate the first rule of risk communication: never deny, hide or diminish the danger. But that's not enough. It is important to treat people as adults capable of contributing to the management of the emergency, not as children to whom to hide the bad news or to tell what to do without too many explanations. Respect is always a prerequisite for any relationship of trust.

Even in the emergency, two less intuitive qualities remain crucial: patience and sobriety. You need patience to explain and motivate the reasons for each decision and every sacrifice requested. If people do not understand the reason for a choice or the importance of the behaviors to be followed , it is more difficult for them to respect the prohibitions and follow the indications to protect themselves. Why are the parks closed and many factories remain open? Why do tobacconists do and bookstores don't? And what to do with the masks? Explain the reasons carefully, so as to avoid any misunderstanding . The most important messages, even the simplest ones, must be repeated like a mantra, but they must always be accompanied by a motivation.

The sobriety is finally essential so that the tragedy does not slip into the farce, demolishing the credibility of the institutions. We have already assisted frontline governors in handling the emergency accusing the Chinese community of eating live mice , fighting with a mask in a surreal Facebook direct or threatening to send the carabinieri with the flamethrower against those who do not respect the prohibitions: these skits earn a few clicks, but are more suitable for cabaret than for the institutional mandate to protect the community. If there is one thing that risk management institutions cannot afford, it is to lose credibility during an emergency.

Ensure the consistency of the messages

In order not to confuse citizens, institutions should ideally speak with one voice , offering clear, unambiguous and consistent indications. It is not easy when many subjects with different priorities are involved. It becomes impossible when political reason, as one would have said, prevails over reason of state. Unfortunately, in recent weeks marked by the continuous clash between government and regions , there have been plenty of negative examples from the hand that leaked the draft decree March 8, until the controversy over the “toilet paper masks” sent by the Civil Protection to Lombardy, culminating in the sketch of the mask hanging on the ear of a minister shortly after the announcement of others 627 victims.

Certainly neither the quarrels between virologists nor the schizophrenic headlines of the newspapers, which have repeatedly drifted between catastrophism and laisser faire . But at least in part, this too is a side effect of the inability of institutional communication to occupy the center of the stage and to offer coherent messages. Within a few days, with a somersault completely disconnected from epidemiology, we went from saying that “Italy is a safe country, enough psychosis” to the plea for “please close everything” that has infected mayors, governors and party leader. Politicians are used to not having to account for what they said the day before, but during a health crisis the inconsistency thwarts the credibility of the messages and can make victims .

So please before communicating ask yourself if your message is clear and consistent with what the other institutions say, with what you said previously and with the aim of protecting people's lives. You can change your position with changing circumstances – and during an epidemic it is understandable that it happens – but, once again, you need to act in accordance with the actual situation and explain the reasons that justify a possible change of strategy . Otherwise people end up not understanding anything anymore.

Anticipate events

In the management of a crisis it is crucial to always be one step ahead to events, and this also applies to risk communication. Communicate what could happen before it happens so that people can prepare. Thinking and acting proactively is the only way to avoid the emergency and maintain that minimum of control over events so essential to come to terms with the uncertainty that we are experiencing. Nobody can know how the epidemic will evolve, when we will reach the peak or what awaits us in the post-emergency. But we can trace the most likely scenarios and plan how to react in one case or another. If it is true that interventions must be commensurate with the risk in a constantly changing situation, in order for them to be effective they must however anticipate the events, following a action plan which, in its development, it must be shared with the population in a timely and transparent way.

If we want people to collaborate in the management of the emergency, making themselves ready to face the developments of the epidemic, it is necessary to share information on that which could happen in the coming weeks and months. And let's be honest: the emergency will last at least until the summer, but the epidemic could recur in subsequent waves even later. So far the impression is that you have surfed on sight , chasing events and without a long-term strategic plan. I have often heard: “this happened, now we are forced to do so”. Instead, I would like to say: this or this could happen, so we have decided to do this as of now, to be ready even in the worst case scenario . I said it from the beginning: I know how difficult it is. But it is this that, until we are out of the emergency, we need more: a sincere, credible, coherent message capable of anticipating events . Give voice to that message in communicating the risk of the new coronavirus.