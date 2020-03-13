what-are-we-doing-on-facebook-tonight?

Once upon a time there was a safe place, in cyberspace, where we went to find company, talk about our passions, or ask for help to solve a problem. That place, the social network, at some point perhaps became too (or badly) frequented.

But then came the fear, that of the disease, and people felt the need to hug each other. But no, you can't really, it's the opposite of what they tell us to do: keep your distance, don't embrace each other. And so we have rediscovered the incredible power of these sites that make us feel in company, each one at home . Not only that, but they allow us to continue our daily activities, even if in a different way.

Thanks to the union of human and artificial intelligence, there are now numerous schools that allow you to follow lessons online, and companies – as Condé Nast, the editor of our newspaper, also did – in a few days they put the tools for teleworking at the employees' disposal . If it is important to be able to continue studying and working, it is also important to cultivate one's passions . So, many are inventing and reinventing themselves on social networks that are experiencing a new spring .

Because they allow you to create a virtuous circle between #litalianonsiferma and the new #iorestoacasa: some Facebook features, such as «Groups» or «Direct», allow everyone to create in some contexts a new normal.



So, what do we do tonight, tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow on Facebook and Instagram?

(NOT) WE GO TO THE THEATER

One of the first artists to choose to continue performing, but adapting to the times and with a new formula was Enrico Bertolino who moved his instant theater show originally planned for the Theater Manzoni di Monza on Facebook, with the title If you knew how strange it is to stay indoors in Milan .

He would debut in March at the Basilica di Roma theater the show The Handmaid's Tale – The Tale of the Handmaid , based on the novel by Margaret Atwood , starring Viola Graziosi . Instead, he streamed it on Facebook here.

CineTeatro Baretti of Turin has chosen to stage the show Madres , tales from the Plaza de Mayo on the billboard for the past few days, but behind closed doors, making the video available for a week .

Still in Turin, Le Musichall Live «gives» the free streaming of the shows 18 and in reply to 20 of the day when the show should have been staged. After the replay, the videos remain available on the theater's Facebook page.

The Nest Company of Naples inaugurates its first #stagionevirtuale: it has kept the billboard, but with direct streaming on FB.

The Antivirus Festival is born in Piacenza: 10 dates on which six artists connect from their home in the evening or from the most disparate places (but without aggregation in compliance with the current prohibitions) and cheer us, starting from 21, with their performances directly on the Fillmore page Festival.

The Toscanini Foundation of Parma presented a calendar of concerts streamed throughout the month of March, to the sound of the hashtag #seguiLaT.

«Tales in time of plague», however, is a project by Sergio Maifredi and Corrado d'Elia produced by Teatro Pubblico Ligure and Compagnia Corrado d'Elia: a web season to follow by connecting via Facebook or on the theater website . A new story every day at 12.

IN THE GYM

Sports facilities are also closed to the public, but with a good connection we can continue to keep fit. Gyms like Milan's Wellness post daily video training.

The Tonic Group, on the other hand, is carrying out an almost normal calendar of courses, live on its Facebook page.

Live streaming lessons, of Yoga, pilates or Hiit, on the Sensus Club page. Live every evening at 19. 30.

Aurora Ramazzotti also invites followers to train with her, on her Instagram profile. Among the most trendy hashtags right now there are #iomiallenoacasa or #allenarsiacasa.

IN THE DISCO

Discos closed, but the party does the same. For example, the Demode proposes a social party “behind closed doors” (visible through all the social Demode) to give its audience the opportunity not to be without music.

PRESENTATIONS WITHOUT PRESENTS

MdS Editore offers book presentations live on social channels. The first was a success and so the small Pisan publishing house decided to transform this virtual meeting with the public into a fixed appointment: every Sunday at 18.



I REGISTER FOR A COURSE

The Muse, the Science Museum of Trento has organized a series of programming courses on its Facebook page.

AT THE CONCERT

Even the music doesn't stop and, for example, Francesca Michielin has transformed the his Urban Orchestral Set in an online appointment aired in streaming, behind closed doors, by Officine Meccaniche, historic Milanese recording studio. Home concert, streamed on Instagram, that of Francesco Gabbani » .

Thursday 12 March at 16, however, it will be the turn of Gianna Nannini who has announced that she wants to organize a cycle of «serenade rock».

Rich the schedule of the festival Concerts in quarantine , which will see alternate on the virtual stage the artists of Isola Tobia Label , ready to warm up the voice and the tools to give us via streaming 11 live performances from their homes. We just have to get comfortable and connect to the Facebook page .

But social concerts are rampant. Here you can find all the dates of the Italian artists .

TO THE MUSEUM

Italian museums and places of culture also share their works on social networks with the hashtag #iorestoacasa: you can find them all here. Because beauty must not be renounced.