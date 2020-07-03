What Causes Varicoceles – Ayurvedic Treatment For Varicocele Without Operation

Introduction:

Varicocele, an enlargement of the veins within the scrotum, is not unlike the varicose veins that appear in the legs. It occurs in about one in six males, but unlike varicose veins in the legs, it is more common in younger males, ages 15-25. Like the leg version, varicocele is usually harmless, but not always – it can be associated with infertility problems by contributing to low sperm production and decreased sperm quality. While approximately 15 percent of men have a varicocele, among men evaluated for infertility, about 40 percent have a varicocele in at least one testicle. Surgical repair can help to restore fertility when the varicocele is the source of the problem.

What causes varicoceles?

Many causes of varicoceles have been offered. The valves in the veins may not work well (or maybe missing). If blood flow is sluggish, blood may pool in the veins. Also, the larger veins moving from the testicles towards the heart are connected differently on the left and right sides. So more pressure is needed on the left side to keep blood flowing through the veins towards the heart. If blood flows backward or pools in the veins, that can cause them to swell. Rarely, swollen lymph nodes or other masses behind the belly block blood flow. This can lead to sudden swelling of the scrotal veins. This is often painful.

About 15 out of 100 men have varicoceles. It’s hard to predict which of these 15 will have fertility problems caused by their varicocele. But about 4 in 10 men tested for fertility problems have a varicocele and decreased sperm movement. There’s no link with other defects, race, place of birth, or ethnic group. Though varicoceles are often found in men tested for infertility, 8 out of 10 men who have a varicocele don’t have fertility problems.

