what-color-is-your-sexual-aura?-find-out-to-give-more-strength-to-the-understanding-under-the-sheets!

We are all attracted to certain colors , we have all our favorites. There are those who can say exactly which one is the favorite, those who can only indicate which ones they prefer between warm and cold tones. Maybe your favorite colors change depending on the mood. Or maybe they are related to certain chakras or to your solar zodiac sign . Or again, they are connected to the natural element (earth, water, air, fire ) that dominates you. We all project colors, depending on our mood. These colors are the aura , a kind of floating energy that surrounds us and pervading.

An aura is defined as “an alleged emanation surrounding the body of a living creature, seen by mystics, spiritualists and some complementary medicine practitioners as the essence of the individual and presumably recognizable by people with special sensibilities. ” So, the aura is the energy that you emit, the atmosphere that you surrounds. A vibrant aura will attract people; a disturbed, cloudy one will reject them.

Each of us also has a sexual aura . And the beauty is that it can change over time, even daily! Do you know when you meet or see someone and imagine what it would be like to have sex together? Here, you are probably unconsciously reading his sexual aura.

Now, imagine how much fun sex could be if you were able to tune into these mystical colors at will … The good news is that you can learn how to do it. Getting familiar with your aura can be the key to getting exactly what you want in bed, becoming a lover with a capital A.

How to tune into your sexual aura?

First of all, you have to tune in to your mood . Start by taking stock of the situation: do you feel excited, affectionate, sweet, cynical? Now, choose a musical theme for this mood: is it better associated with rough rock, sensual R&B? Now let these senses guide you in taking care of your appearance while you get dressed. Would you like to wear a trouser suit today? A T-shirt? A tight-fitting dress? Let all these little details be the first clues to your sexual aura today.

Now close your eyes and let me think of a color . It is likely that it is the color you are giving off, which determines the type of sex you need. In our gallery, we show you how sex could be improved, based on the color of the aura.

And if you want to have an idea of ​​the aura of the person in front of you ? Take a deep breath and tune in to the atmosphere it is projecting. What does it mean? Visualize the sensations you feel: for example, you feel as if you are in a crowded and warm place, but you can see are sensations on the blue. Or imagine taking a hike on a path under the scorching sun, but keep thinking about green. You will be surprised how easy it is, with a little practice, to tune in and try to visualize the aura.

One last clarification: sometimes the aura is not characterized by a single color, but by a combination of few colors. Don't be afraid to experiment and find the right combination and colors for you. Explore, play and have fun, always!

