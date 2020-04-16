what-could-meghan-and-harry's-hair-look-be-at-the-end-of-the-quarantine?

She with a Demi Moore military buzzcut, he with a wild Bradley Cooper hair. But really these are the looks of Meghan and Harry post Covid – 19? He asks with a pinch of irony Hey Reilly, a British artist much appreciated by Marc Jacobs and Naomi Campbell, who has published on his Instagram profile an unpublished portrait of the Dukes of Sussex.

And the work, needless to say, immediately made the rounds of social networks: «I wanted to do something carefree in response to the spread of Covid – 19, trying to make people smile while facing such a serious situation, “says the artist in an interview with D di Repubblica.

«I have always loved the famous protest“ Stay in bed. Grow your hair ”by John Lennon and Yoko Ono and“ Meghan + Hairy ”is part of a series inspired by the lockdown. Meghan sports the “lockdown cut”, the new trend of many women who cut their hair very short during isolation and then posted the images on social media. It is very interesting to read this choice as a strengthening and defeminizing action that takes place at home, a place where we are free to be ourselves. And isn't it fascinating to see how men choose the reverse action, that is, to make their hair grow and look more feminine? “.

In these strange times, the possibility that this could happen to Archie's parents, after all, is not so remote. The cuts chosen by the pop artist are already among the favorites of many stars. The buzzcut ( the shaved cut), in particular. Giving a clear blow to the locks seems to be, now more than ever, the right solution for a good part of Hollywood (see the couple Bruce Willis and daughter Tallulah, for example). The long male hair, however, in addition to being one of the inevitable #stayathome grooming, is also a trend much loved by celebs such as Brad Pitt and Jason Momoa.

It's not just Sussex Royal that changes their look. In the virtual gallery of Reilly also appears Queen Elizabeth with a lot of super-cotton fold, Marie Antoinette style. What are you saying? Will we see it this way when it comes out of its isolation from Windsor Castle? Dear Queen, Big hair, don’t care …

