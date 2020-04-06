what-does-“create-a-virus-in-the-laboratory”-really-mean?

Disassembled the hoax of the coronavirus created artfully, an explanation of what really happens in laboratories where dangerous pathogens are tested

(photo: Getty Images)

The new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was not created in the laboratory. We know for sure by virtue of the results of an analysis published last 17 March on Nature Medicine : the study authors compared the genomic data of Sars-CoV-2 with the known sequences of other coronaviruses and concluded that “the new virus is not a laboratory construct or a deliberately manipulated virus” , and which instead represents “the emergence of a new virus, probably originated from bats, which has adapted to the human being by ways natural “. In short, the hypothesis that behind the ongoing pandemic there is a dark conspiracy aimed at making the world population sick is rejected. Net of this, however, actually it is true that in a laboratory of Wuhan, in 2015, a team of scientists created a new chimeric virus by combining two viruses together, one isolated from bats and another adapted to the mouse. And it is equally true – words of one of the authors of the study – that “this virus is capable of infecting human cells in vitro “.

There is more: in the area where the Wuhan fish market is located, there are (at least) two laboratories dedicated to research on the zoonosis , i.e. on infectious diseases due to pathogens capable of carrying out the notorious species jump from non-human animals to humans. The closest, as we told you, is a structure of the Wuhan Center for Disease Control & Prevention which is located just 280 meters from the market, and where in the past a search has involved about 150 bats captured in the province of Zheijang (one of the known reservoirs of the virus from which Sars-CoV-2 could have originated) on which surgical operations and biopsies were carried out whose waste products, if disposed of in an optimal way, could represent a possible source of infection. Then there is the other laboratory, a little further away, housed in the structures of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, about 12 kilometers from the market. In this case, among the research carried out by the institute there are also direct manipulations of coronavirus circulating among the populations of Chinese bats, to verify how easily they can change into a form similar to Sars-CoV (the Sars virus) capable of infect humans.

We increase the dose: all over the world there are thousands of laboratories in which viruses and other potentially lethal pathogens are stored, studied, modified and combined. It might then come spontaneously, in light of what's going on, to ask why scientists play so much with fire. The answer is simple and obvious: to have any chance of defeating an enemy, you need to know him. And to know it, you have to study it and manipulate it if necessary. Clearly, taking all necessary precautions.

First of all a clarification: create a virus in the laboratory is a rather vague and imprecise expression (as well as left), which suggests the idea of ​​a creation from nothing . In truth it is not so: at the moment nobody is able to develop a virus from scratch. What the experts of synthetic biology manage to do is rather reconstruct a virus starting from fragments of genomes already sequenced, with cut and sew operations. And, once again, they do it to improve their prevention skills: “The rapid progress in the synthesis and sequencing of DNA” , we read in an article published in 2009 on Nature Biotechnology , entitled Synthetic viruses: a new opportunity to understand and prevent viral diseases , “are accelerating 'artificial genetic alteration large-scale organisms. These advances have now guaranteed the possibility of synthesizing an entire genome, as is evident from the synthesis of the poliovirus , of endogenous human retrovirus and from resurrection of the influence strain of the 1918, now extinct. […] The common goal of this new strategy is to deepen our understanding of the characteristics of a virus, in particular its pathogenic armamentarium, to understand if and how it can cause disease in humans and to use this information to protect us, or to treat human viral diseases “.

Nothing dark, therefore. Among the cases cited in the study, among other things, there is once again that a coronavirus similar to that of Sars, recombined thanks to genome editing techniques and proved to be infectious both in vitro that in vivo , on laboratory mice. Moral of the story: the scientific community has known the danger of coronaviruses for a long time. And this is why it has long been trying to study them, even modifying them, in protected environments. This is precisely what is meant by the expression “ make a virus in the laboratory” .

We have used, and not by chance, the expression protected environments . It goes without saying, in fact, that experiments of this type must be conducted in conditions of maximum safety, to avoid the possibility that the virus (or whoever for him) infects who is manipulating it, or overflows it outside, or both. The World Health Organization's official biosecurity guidelines classify, in particular, the infectious microorganisms in four risk groups: the first, consisting of those who “hardly cause disease in humans or animals” ; the second, consisting of those who “can cause disease in humans or animals, but which hardly poses a serious danger for laboratory personnel, the community , livestock or the environment “; the third, consisting of “pathogens that are usually causes of serious disease in humans or animals but which normally are not transmitted from an infected individual to a other “ and for which ” there are preventive measures and effective therapies “; and finally the fourth, the most serious one, consisting of pathogens that “usually cause serious diseases in humans or animals and that can be transmitted by an individual to the other, directly or indirectly “ and for which ” are not effective preventive measures or therapies available ”.

Ebola, hiv and the various Sars-Cov belong to the latter group, and must be manipulated only and only in the so-called labs with biosafety level 4 , or Bsl-4 . It is accessed through watertight and sealable access gates, electronically protected so that the doors cannot be opened simultaneously; negative pressure is maintained inside so that even in the event of accidental communication with the outside the air can only enter and not exit; staff are subject to strict hygiene rules at the entrance and exit.

Is all this enough? Unfortunately not always. Last September, for example, a fire broke out in the spaces of the Russian State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology , known to be one of the only two structures in the world that host smallpox virus . In 2016 the case of an accidental contagion occurred during some laboratory operations carried out to create (for research purposes) a recombinant HIV-1 . Viruses which among other things would be theoretically due to be non-infectious. David Quammen, in his Spillover , says that on November 5th 1976 Geoffrey S. Platt, a British technician who worked in “a mysterious epidemic that broke out in western Sudan [che poi si sarebbe rivelata essere ebola, nda], filled a syringe with liver extract taken from a guinea pig infected with the Sudanese virus. It is presumed that the injection was intended for another animal, but something went wrong and the needle stuck into the researcher's thumb “. Despite double gloves, Platt fell ill six days after the sting. Fortunately, it survived, although the infection proved it very strongly. It can happen when you play with fire.