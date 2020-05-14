what-happened-to-harry-styles?-5-things-not-to-miss-her

If you too have been waiting for the concert of Harry Styles for a lifetime and now you don't know how to do it, know that you are not alone.



Can we confirm that everyone is missing Harry Styles and that we need him? – Medicine ◟̽◞̽ (@Syndrome_Harry) May 13, 2020

You all agree, yes? Well, don't despair.

Point 1: Love On Tour is only sent back to 2021 (and guess what? The first two stages are Bologna and Torino ).

Point 2: Don't worry, because even if on Instagram it is desaparecido , he never stands still and gives joy even during the quarantine.

But if you can't take it anymore, here are 5 things not to miss it:

– The candle that smells of Harry Styles . Whaaat? Well yes. It's called Cashmere Vanilla , it costs only 10 dollars and it is already sold out everywhere. On the other hand, who wouldn't want a fragrance at home with notes of beauty, talent and irony? Seriously: what does the ex One Direction know about? As always, the social world comes to our rescue.

In this shot of the 2017 on Instagram , here he is intent on spraying himself Tobacco Vanille : a perfume of Tom Ford based on tonka beans , cedar wood, cocoa and vanilla. Will he have this flavor too, then? To make the idea concrete, a fan thought about it, who realized she had bought a candle with the exact same scent. Open up heaven, word of mouth started on TikTok and ended on Twitter . Result? Now everyone wants it.

This is the candle that smells of Harry Styles that is going like hot cakes in America at the cost of 10 dollars 🌺 the boy smells of vanilla ❤️💞. I want to try it too ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kla8TqNunp – hariboo 🥑💞😉 (@hariboo 10) May 13, 2020

– You could (re) see him in the cinema as Boy George . Who better than Harry Styles to play the iconic king of the freak, as well as former leader of the Culture Club ? We all know that he has paid homage to his looks on several occasions, from Met Gala to Fashion Week . So if they made a biopic about him the part would surely be his. Come on, how many things do they have in common? Okay, Boy George was engaged to a member of his band, but let's talk about it. Item? Check. Crystalline eyes? Check. Laces and spangles? Check. Unfortunately, there are still rumors and there is nothing confirmed. But hey, Harry likes the big screen all right. Do you think that the director Christopher Nolan , impressed by his audition, had chosen him for a small part in Dunkirk (film that won 3 Oscars eh, no peanuts). We knew that Harry had so many talents. But can you imagine it on the stage of the Academy ? Wow.

– Dreaming how the reunion will be for the 10 years of the One Direction . There is no official date yet, but a bird ( Liam ) has twittered that it could already be in 2020 (pandemic permitting). In fact, the appeal may be missing Zayn (among them there seems to be a truce, but maybe he will only be busy making the father of the beautiful girl he will have with Gigi Hadid . Who knows). To curb the enthusiasm of the group we thought Louis , who reproached his friend for having revealed too much. And Harry ? He remains impassive, as always, but surely he wouldn't mind. So, Directioner from all over the world, even if a lot of time has passed since the last time … you are ready to (re) sing out loud What makes you beautiful ?

– Purchase your beneficial t-shirt. He is also among the many people who started a fundraiser to help those affected by the health emergency. Harry took his own and designed a white t-shirt (which you can find on his official website) with the words “STAY HOME. STAY SAFE. PROTECT EACH OTHERS “. On the back of the shirt, however, has decided to have another message printed: This T-shirt fights the Covid – 19 , treat people with kindness . It costs 26 dollars and the 100% of the proceeds will go directly to support the activities of the World Health Organization related to Coronavirus .

– Listen to the interview in which he peto live . No, we're not fooling you. It really happened. He was talking (obviously from home) about his new single Adore You with the hosts of HeartRadio when, suddenly, there it is. Come on, of course. You too can feel it here:

# OhNoHarry:

For the fart of Harry Styles during an interview pic.twitter.com/dWvoX0iWuq – Why is it in trend? (@ETendenza) April 19, 2020

He clearly managed everything with his British humor, but Twitter reacted to the gaffe by launching the # OhNoHarry . Needless to tell you why he was first in trend. They all run away on (maybe not like that), this one is also forgiven.

If you don't have enough yet, know that the good Harry Styles not only sings, plays, helps others and smells of vanilla. But he is spending the days of his quarantine learning Italian and sign language. So, do not be unprepared when he lands in our homeland.