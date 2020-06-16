what-i-discovered-about-microblading

My favorite pastime during the lockdown was following live Instagram. I liked to observe the expressions and faces of the people who spoke and inevitably the eye fell on their eyebrows . So I started to review the arches of everyone, men and especially women, being conquered by the cleanest and most precise definition. Inevitably the question arose: how do they emerge in quality videos as homely as those of direct IG?

My eyebrows have always been my obsession and in this period more than ever I have lost myself in what appeared to be « perfect »: Because just having them in place and nothing else is needed to transform a face, define it, soften the look and immediately become more beautiful.

I decided to investigate and asked a dear friend – she too with eyebrows that attracted my gaze like a magnet – what she had done to have them like that. It opened up a world that I didn't know, revealing that its secret is microblading. He also told me that in Milan, to do it well and have an “influencer” result, you must go to Salon de Beauté .

Frequented by web stars, and not only, who know how to look best on video, Salon de Beauté has a special passion story of two young people and beautiful sisters, Eleonora and Cristina Gerloni, who about six years ago found themselves in a particular moment of their life, with a traditional beauty salon that their father could no longer manage.

Forced to roll up their sleeves, they studied a more contemporary concept of dad's business and attempted to offer advanced and innovative aesthetic services, including microblading , when it was not yet the boom of the eyebrows broke out. And as the saying suggests “cheerful heart helps you”, thanks to optimism, trust and hard work, today they meet with two of the beauty centers, one in the Duomo area and the other in City Life, more avant-garde in Milan, very popular with VIPs and listed for their high professionalism and the results they offer. Suffice it to say that Monday, the day of microblading, is when the sorceress of microblading, Sara Vecchi, arrives from Rome on social media such as @istantsara, through whose hands ClioMakeUp, Belén Rogriguez, Beatrice Valli, Rosa Fanti, Ludovica Sauer have passed and many others.

I wanted to find out more, I called and I was told the secrets of this technique, still unknown to me.

1. It is not like a permanent tattoo, indeed after a year it requires a touch up because it tends to fade. The design is different from that of the traditional eyebrow tattoo which creates a continuous line with skin-friendly pigments, because here it is designed coat by coat, to simulate a natural, but thicker and more defined eyebrow effect.

2. There are no contraindications for skin type, anyone can do it, it can be performed even after chemotherapy, in fact it is very popular in these cases because after the treatments the details of the face are lost.

3. Those who resort to microblading do it not only to thicken but also to redesign them or simply to always have them perfect and not have to take care of them even though they do not shave them.

4. The ideal time to do them is from September onwards, after the holidays, away from swimming in the pool and the sea, because after a few days you cannot sunbathe or bathe in chlorine-rich waters.

5. There is no customer who has not been satisfied also because the sensitivity of the operators in the most professional salons is such that any doubts or concerns are dispelled even before they are expressed.

6. The customers who request it are above all the younger ones, but increasingly over 40 resort to the treatment, because it helps to redefine the volumes of the face, obviously it is an optical effect, it is not a lifting!

7. The result can be seen after a week, when the skin has exfoliated, regenerated and one no longer has to worry about excessive chapping that precludes exposure to the sun and swimming in the pool.

8. After the Covid pandemic 19 there are no greater risks, because the technique requires total safety, and in particular at the Salon de Beauté even before all the precautions were taken to avoid the infection. During the closure due to the coronavirus Salon de Beauté launched a line of creams to continue and facilitate the benefits of frozen treatments in the institution.

