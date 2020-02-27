what-is-dead-name-and-why-is-the-name-so-important-to-a-transgender-person?

In English it is said “deadnaming”, and alludes to the act, intentional or not, of referring to a transgender person with his birth name, or his “dead name” . It is called so because, precisely, it alludes to something that no longer exists, that is “dead” when the person has chosen the name that represents his true identity.

Why is it so important for transgender people that others use their “new” name, which is what they have chosen for themselves, and stop using their birth name instead? Because in doing so they show that they accept them for what they are.

For a cisgender person, that is, whose gender identity matches biological sex, his first name, as it is defined in Italian, is simply a name. He may like it or not, but in fact it is only a sound, a sum of letters to which he responds when called, or with which he signs himself.

For a trasngender person, on the other hand, that name is a condemnation: that of being confined to an identity that does not belong to him. For this the name they choose, with which they want to be called, is a symbol: that of the freedom to be themselves.

The short film by Starbucks UK perfectly describes this concept: winner of the award Channel 4 in the category Diversity at Advertising Awards 2019 , is part of the campaign # whatsyourname , which aims to emphasize the importance of the name between for transgender people.

The campaign supports the community and finances the activities of Mermaids, an organization that supports teenagers and families who are going through a transition process and need support and psychological support.