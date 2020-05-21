World

What is it like to live in an Ecovillage? Giulia tells us about it

What does it mean to live in an ecovillage? Why abandon the comforts of city life? We asked Giulia Di Lorenzo , 26 enne romana, who three months ago chose to move to Nisa, in Portugal, in an ecological community . An experience in close contact with nature that has allowed her to adopt a sustainable lifestyle, in which she fully recognizes herself and to establish intense and deep relationships with the people who share this path with her.

Proud and happy with this choice, which she also wanted to tell on her Youtube channel “ Amaly ” (which means Pure Love), she doesn't feel at all the weight of having renounced the comforts of the city. In recent months he is discovering new things about himself, his relationship with others and living a life experience marked by respect for nature.

We asked you to take us on a tour of the Portuguese eco-village where you are staying.

Text and video by Chiara D’Andrea

