what-is-slime-doing-in-space?

The astronauts on ISS study the behavior of fluids in microgravity. And to do it every now and then they are also “forced” to play

Every week the Johnson center of NASA summarizes some of the most interesting, or most curious, activities that involved astronauts on a mission on the International Space Station . In this episode we find our Luca Parmitano grappling with the slime, the slimy and sticky toy-substance that depopulated over the years 90, and recently it is back in fashion.

Parmitano, however, did not play for fun, but to study the behavior of fluids in microgravity conditions. Even if the footage doesn't seem to be boring experiments, here it is.

(Credit video: Nasa Johnson)