what-kind-of-supports-are-there-for-families-in-this-period?

The effects of the Covid pandemic – 19 that is affecting our country are pervasive: from the issues more macroscopic linked to the general economy of Italy as a whole to the more specific issues relating to the private sphere of people, now called to reorganize the family, including smart working, children at home and managing a series of practical problems such as the lack of day centers open for those with dependent family members. But are there additional supports for families given the difficult time? We talked about it with the lawyer Angelo Zambelli , expert in labor law, who helped us to clarify.

What kind of support to families with children are there in this period?

«To meet the needs of the population, the Government has included ad hoc support measures for workers and their families in the“ Cura Italia ”decree, to make the management of the Covid emergency period easier and cheaper – 19. This occurred through the implementation of specific provisions aimed at increasing and facilitating the use of existing measures such as parental leave, permits pursuant to Law no. 104 / 92, smart-working as well as through the introduction of extraordinary economic measures aimed at maintaining the income capacity of individuals, such as: the one-off indemnity of 600 euros (for self-employed workers, coordinated and continuous collaborators and professionals), the babysitter bonuses and the “prize” of 100 euro ( for employees with a total income not exceeding 40. 000 euro in the year 2019) proportionate to the work regularly carried out at their place of work during the month of March 2020 “.

Can the bonuses made available by the Government be requested only by employees or by all other workers? And what are these bonuses?

“The measures introduced by the government are aimed at income holders deemed” weaker “(based on requirements predetermined by law) and regardless of the nature of the working relationship (subordinate, independent, co.co.co.). In fact, the nature of the employment relationship is only a parameter for identifying the measures that can be used by the individual provider among the various made available by the Government. Given the above, the “bonuses” introduced by the COVID regulation – 19 are as follows: Award for employees : to holders of a total employee income of an amount not exceeding 40. 000 euros (for the year 2019) prize of 100 € for the month of March 2020 (which does not compete income formation), proportionate to the number of working days carried out at one's place of work during the same month. Indemnity for professionals, workers with coordinated and continuous collaboration relationship and self-employed workers enrolled in the special management of the AGO: an indemnity equal to 600 is recognized for the month of March 2020 (which does not contribute to the formation of income) which is paid by INPS. Indemnity for self-employed workers and professionals enrolled in the entities of private law of compulsory social security: an indemnity equal to 600 euro is recognized for the month of March 2020 (which does not contribute to the formation of income) which is paid by INPS to self-employed workers who have received for the tax year 2018 incomes not exceeding euros 35. 000, where their activity has only been limited by restrictive measures, or to those who for the same year have received overall income including between euros 35. 000 and euros 50. 000, provided that their activity has been stopped, reduced or suspended. Entertainment workers allowance: to those who paid for the year 2019 at least 30 daily contributions and an income not exceeding euro 50. 000, an allowance equal to 600 euro for the month of March 2020 (which does not contribute to the formation of income) which is paid by INPS “.

Is it possible to ask for special permits from one's own companies since the children do not go to school? And can you possibly expect an expectation? Is the treatment the same for moms and dads?

“In order to facilitate parent workers with children (including foster children) not older than 12 years, the Government has introduced a series of extraordinary measures that allow mothers and fathers to enjoy extraordinary leave equal to an overall maximum of 15 days (continuous or split) usable alternatively by only one of the parents for each family. This extraordinary leave is an optional leave and belongs to the employed parents (both from the public and private sector), the workers enrolled in the separate INPS management and, in general, the self-employed. In addition, the same can be requested, without any limitation related to the age of the child, even by the parents of children with serious disabilities enrolled in schools of any grade or usually hosted in day care centers. For all hypotheses of extraordinary leave and for each day of use of the same, an allowance equal to approximately 50% of the daily remuneration (while the basis of calculation for the calculation of the remuneration is different according to the category of the subject who benefits from it). In addition, for parents private sector employees with children aged between 12 and 16 years an additional faculty of abstention from work was introduced for the duration of the period of suspension of services school. In this “leave” period, the worker is not entitled to the payment of remuneration or any allowance or, even less, the recognition of a figurative contribution, but the prohibition of dismissal and the right to retention of the job for the employee who requests it. These emergency measures have, in the intention of the legislator, a “complementary” role with respect to the provisions of the general discipline on optional (not extraordinary) parental leave which, to date, can in any case be used by parents with children aged no more than 12 years. For these subjects, in fact, the general legislation provides – in addition to the mandatory abstention period, that both parents have the right (and the obligation) to enjoy near the birth of a child – the right to abstain from work for the following additional periods (divisible on a daily basis) of: 6 months in case of exclusive use of the mother, 6 months (can be increased up to 7 months) in case of use only by the father or in total 11 months in case of use by both parents (always respecting the maximum limits of 6 months for the mother and 7 for the father ). During this optional leave period, the law provides that only parents with children aged 8 and over are entitled to a compensation equal to 30% of remuneration. The use of the leave described so far, can be requested without distinction both from the father and from the mother who meet the legal requirements, except in the case in which one of the parents is unemployed / non-worker or is using income support tools or in cases where the alternative bonus has been requested for baby-sitting services. The “Cura Italia” decree also introduced, for the months of March and April 2020, an increase in the overall number 12 days of leave pursuant to Law no. 104 / 92 (also usable in form divided on an hourly basis) in favor of those employed parents with disabled children of ascertained severity “.

What does the babysitter bonus consist of?

«As an alternative to the use of Covid parental leave – 19 it was introduced for the same beneficiaries (including self-employed workers not registered with INPS), the possibility to opt for the payment of a bonus for the purchase of baby-sitting services within the maximum overall limit of 600 euro, to be used for services carried out in the period starting from March 5 2020 and paid through the family booklet. INPS has specified that the bonus for baby-sitting services concerns services performed during school closing periods. The bonus is for workers with children aged no more than 12 years on March 5 2020 (even in the case of adoption and pre-adoption custody) or if older than 12 years, to workers parents of children with disabilities in serious situations who are enrolled in schools of all levels or hosted in day care centers. The bonus is not usable if the other parent is unemployed / non-worker or a person who benefits from income support tools or in cases where Covid leave has already been requested – 19 (compared to which the bonus is alternative). In addition, it is possible to combine the babysitter bonus with the days of paid leave pursuant to Law no. 104 / 92 (including “additional” ones “Of the Cura Italia decree) and with the extension of parental leave for children with serious disabilities not hospitalized full time”.

Is there a difference between those with small children and those with older children?

“The emergency discipline, with a view to simplification, has provided that” extraordinary “treatments refer to only two age thresholds for the use of support measures for working parents. With regard to “younger” children, ie those up to 12 years of age, the most of the extraordinary measures issued by the Government and the payment of an economic indemnity is envisaged in all cases, albeit at a sometimes different percentage. Instead, for workers who are parents of “older” children, i.e. aged between 12 and 16 years, only the legitimate right to “abstention” from work is provided for the entire duration of the suspension of school services and the simultaneous prohibition on dismissal and right to retention of such workers. For this age group of children there is no provision for the payment of any allowance to the parent who opts for abstention from work “.

If children don't go to school, can smart-working be a right?

“In general, it cannot be said that there is a” right “of the individual employee to carry out work in a smart way. In fact, there is no statutory provision that today requires the employer to authorize employees to smart-working without distinction if they request it. Even in the current emergency situation, the executive has not considered limiting this choice of employer, limiting itself only to “encourage” where possible the implementation of this method as an effective measure of defense against contagion and contrasting the spread of Covid. – 19. Conversely, the Government has decided to introduce specific provisions on smart-working only for employees who are severely disabled or who have a person with this type of disability in their family. The emergency forecasts have therefore attributed exclusively to the subjects above

indicated a real “right” to carry out one's work in “agile” mode where this mode is compatible with the characteristics of the work performance. In addition, the Cura Italia decree recognized workers suffering from serious and proven pathologies that lead to a reduction in working capacity, the “priority” in accepting requests to perform work in smart mode “.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, babysitting bonus: only for regular employment contracts

READ ALSO

Smart working, the lawyer replies

READ ALSO

The right to fair compensation: what it is and how it works