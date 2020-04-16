what-lunar-gateway-will-be-like,-our-first-outpost-outside-earth's-orbit

NASA anticipates us with an animation form and purposes of the space base that will allow the human being to make his first trips to other planets in the solar system

A cislunar base in orbit around our natural satellite that can be used as a permanent station for the crews and, perhaps, as a support point for more distant journeys, such as those to Mars. It is the Lunar Gateway, one of the next steps within the general plan for the return of the human being to the Moon and for our first time on other planets in the solar system.

It will be positioned at approximately 380 thousand kilometers from Earth and, to reach it, it will take 5 days of flight. In this video, released in the last days by Nasa , a simulation of how it will take shape starting from 2022, one block at a time.

(Credit video and image: NASA's Kennedy Space Center)