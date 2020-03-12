what-numbers-about-the-new-coronavirus-epidemic-are-really-important?

Everywhere we continually find numbers and updates on the evolution of Covid – 19. Let's try to put in order which data are really significant and which are useless

(photo: Lu ShaoJi / Getty Images)

Bulletins, updates, incomplete data, recoveries from the previous day. Regional, national, provincial, hospital data. Number of swabs, positive people, confirmed cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, deaths. Extubated people, removed from intensive care, discharged, healed, negativeized. Positive patients today, total positive patients, percentage of occupation of intensive care and expansion of available places. Trends, mathematical interpolations, exponential models, graphs on a logarithmic scale, peak projections, deviation from the expected trend, slowdowns, accelerations, inflections. Those who are saved from the coronavirus risk getting lost in mathematics .

In this article you will not find not even a number , but only some attempt to clarify where to focus attention when a series of data is thrown at us on.

We find the significant numbers

The first question that should be asked about it – and which may have an answer that changes over time – is what they are the truly significant data to understand how the Italian epidemiological framework is changing day by day. From the bulletins, with the fixed appointment of the 18: 00 , we learned that the most talked about data are three: the number of coronavirus positive people , the number of hospitalized in intensive care and the number of deaths . Each of these three data, however, must be explained .

First of all, the number of positive cases, which in itself would be the most suitable for tracing the epidemiological curve , was initially the most useful but has been showing some signs of deterioration in the quality of the data in recent days . But it is not surprising: with an increasing number of positive people, and the swabs that accumulate day after day, it is quite natural that delays can be generated , flaws in the transmission and slowdowns in the analysis chain. It's not just the two episodes (March 2 and 10 March) in which the plots of contagions showed a slowdown in artifact due to a national figure still partial , but of a more general theme: tampons (especially in Lombardy) are gradually being limited to people with increasingly evident symptoms, and therefore the share of those who – although infected – is not recorded is inevitably destined to increase .

On the other hand for days, just as for the issue of apparent lethality, it is known that the official positive cases are one underestimation of the real situation , therefore one would wonder how suitable that value is to get an idea of ​​the situation. Even the data of the cumulative positive cases (instead of the daily ones) suffers from the same basic criticality, even if at least glance generates less fluctuating trends.

The second number reaffirmed everywhere is the calculation of hospitalized in intensive care . In itself today this is a much better indicator than the previous one, because it photographs with good precision the situation of the more serious patients . At least until the moment when, as unfortunately it is already starting to happen in Lombardia , the places available in intensive care and sub-intensive approach saturation , and therefore there are people who should be hospitalized in those wards but cannot be assisted .

The possible slowdown of hospitalizations in intensive care (which in fact, since last weekend it has been going on in Lombardy, with an ever growing trend but at a reduced pace) it can therefore only be an index of the exhaustion of availability , and not the hoped for reversal of the trend . Looking ahead, we can imagine that the number of hospitalizations will grow hand in hand with the progressive increase in the capacity of the wards themselves, which are gradually being strengthened. But it will no longer be a reliable measure of the epidemiological curve, unless someone collects the alienating data of the patients who should be hospitalized in intensive care.

Despite much controversy continues to mount on the number of deaths – with the mantra of the distinction between dead due to of the coronavirus and dead with also the coronavirus – in fact it is the only indicator with indisputable values ​​, collected in a way homogeneous over time and technically simple to keep updated hour by hour.

Several analysts are proposing to consider the sum of ICU admissions and deaths as most representative as possible . Although the first addend has the statistical weaknesses already mentioned, from a very cold and technical point of view there is a self-compensation mechanism . Unfortunately, in fact, people who should be hospitalized in intensive care and cannot receive assistance (as reported by the chronicles, for now typically very old and with various previous pathologies) have an extremely low probability of survival, therefore with little time difference are still included in the count , under the item deaths.

We leave out the distracting numbers

Well aware of the encouraging and positive value that the calculation of the healed can have, from a mathematical analysis point of view, it is a substantially meaningless data . The reason is twofold: on the one hand because it strongly depends on how many mild or minor cases are included in the count of positive cases, and then because – fortunately – we know that around there are many more healed than official data , i.e. people who have passed the viral infection without any particular problems.

Of course, the account of the healed serves the purpose of obtaining by difference the value of the currently positive (which are not the total positives), but in fact all three numbers making up the operation have the usual bottom hole of the many phantom cases not registered. So one wonders if these data really deserve all the attention that they receive daily in the media, or if instead they would go just cited as given accessory . Of course, the fact that each press conference of the Civil Protection starts with the data of the healed and the data of the positive cases does not help to pass this concept (but obviously it is useful from a communicative point of view not to feed panic , although it may stimulate you to underestimate the situation).

The newspapers and the tiggì are full of other useless statistics. A few examples? The number of positive people domiciled compared with that of hospitalized , which apart from a certain subjectivity in deciding who to hospitalize and who does not suffer from the usual determining problems of phantom cases and the maximum capacities of hospital wards. Or the number of tampons (or the ratio of positive cases / tampons), which of course depends on how much effort is made in doing these tests, by the criterion with which the people to be examined are chosen and by the rapidity of the analysis of the samples by the laboratories. And then, again, statistics on the age distribution of the positive cases recorded ( same old story ) and on the passages from non-intensive hospitalizations at domiciliation . Not to mention the considerations on the comparisons between the data of the day before and the previous day , which besides being often proposed on insignificant data (such as the number of infected people) suffer from the unavoidable effect of statistical fluctuations .

Vice versa, other data that it would be useful to know are not available , are ignored or relegated to the corners of communication. For example, the percentage of people admitted to ICU that successfully passes the critical phase, the average length of hospitalization in intensive care (both for cases with a positive outcome and for those that end with the exitus ) and the day-to-day update of the state of employment of intensive care. Useful instead, especially to analyze their evolution over time, is the age distribution of ICU admissions , in addition to that provided daily relating to deaths. We therefore take the ongoing epidemic as a learning opportunity (not only for institutions, but also for the media) on what to communicate and how to do it in the case of global emergencies of this type.