what-really-happened-to-the-easter-island-civilization?

Experts can easily agree that aliens have nothing to do with Rapa Nui. It is not as easy to establish a consensus on the fate of the people who lived there: was there an ecological collapse or not?

(photo: Jeff Tzu-chao Lin / Corbis Images)

At the beginning of March a van swept over and destroyed a moai , one of the iconic and priceless statues of the Easter Island . A few days ago we also discovered that the coronavirus had managed to reach and spread on that island . On closer inspection, everything started on April 5 1722 , when the Dutchman Jacob Roggeveen , with an expedition financed by the spice merchants, set foot on a Pacific island unknown to Europeans. Since it was Easter Sunday, the explorer assigned her, with much imagination, the name with which she is best known today. Immediately contact with the civilized world did not bring great luck to the residual indigenous population, which was raided and decimated by diseases unknown to them, such as smallpox .

Since the twentieth century, Easter Island and its civilization have been widely discussed not only by experts, but also by an army of more or less serious authors and communicators who made the island and its known moai to the whole world. Some of these jumped on the paranormal , others used the island as a metaphor for the entire planet Earth, but not everyone agrees with this view.

Rapa Nui and the messengers of space

Today few know Erich von Däniken , but it was the writer who gave new life to many pseudo-archeological myths. He claimed that the Easter Island civilization, the one that built the moai , must have come in contact with aliens . Von Däniken wrote in the 1960s, when the UFO phenomenon was relatively young and some scientists also tried to understand why so many people saw objects in the sky that they did not recognize. One should not be too surprised if books like his were so successful at the time. Not only that: the idea of ​​the ancient astronauts , that is, a very advanced civilization that meets and inspires those of our past, it is much older. As explained by the historian of science Marco Ciardi in The mystery of the ancient astronauts (Carocci, 2017) its roots lie in the nineteenth century and in the use that theosophical doctrines made of myth of Atlantis . In short, it was an already well-established story, and von Däniken was a passable craftsman. This may, at least in part, also explain why ancient astronauts are still the protagonists of sensationalist documentaries, or are used by lazy screenwriters.

In the case of Rapa Nui (this the name of the island for the inhabitants) von Däniken speculated that a group of extraterrestrials had run aground on the island. They began to educate the natives and, thanks to their superior technology , they began to build the moai . Perhaps a way of signaling to others of their kind that they had passed through there? Needless to say, the writer brought no evidence , nor was it based on scientific work, but instead the prejudice from which it started is interesting: the natives, whatever they were could not have been able to do those monuments. They needed a colonizer (in this case extraterrestrial) to reveal something to them.

The parable of the ecocide

In the book Collapse. How societies choose to die or live (Einaudi, 2005) the great popularizer and geographer Jared Diamond quotes good-naturedly von Däniken explaining that there is no need to invoke extraterrestrials for moai. Similar sculptures are widespread in Polynesia, from which the first colonists left. In the Rapa Nui quarries, some of the tools used were found, and so on. But today it is Jared Diamond who finds himself a little under siege for the narration of the island which more than any other has contributed to forging: that of the ecocide . In short: the first humans arrived on the island between 300 A.D. and the 1200. In a few centuries they developed an advanced society, capable of erecting the moai . But the island, large only 170 square kilometers was a fragile ecosystem , which the inhabitants did not exploit in a sustainable way. For example, they would cut all the trees just to move the giant moai , attracting the ruin .

Fewer trees led to more soil erosion, therefore less food to grow. The depletion of resources then led to wars and famines (even cannibalism!), Which caused collapse of civilization to a fraction of the original one. The Europeans met these survivors . It is easy in all this to see the island as a test tube representative of the planet Earth, where on a smaller scale it has been demonstrated the dramatic epilogue to which every civilization could be brought when it ignores the environment. But is this really what happened on the island?

Another story for Easter Island

Unlike von Däniken and other charlatans, Diamond and the scientists he voices in his books bring much evidence and arguments supporting the collapse theory. Yet several insiders disagree. In February, yet another study was published that tells a different story. In summary: there was no collapse of civilization before the arrival of the Europeans . And even later on the island the same traditions would have been maintained for some time, including the construction of monuments, despite the export of slaves and the importation of murders and diseases. We know that on the island there have been changes to the environment also caused by the human beings who they lived, but the spectacular self-destruction of civilization described so far would not be seen at an archaeological level. It was a society therefore much more resilient than we are used to thinking.

This latest study is signed by two archaeologists, Terry Hunt and Carl Lipo , which have always been the more critical towards Diamond's narrative. For example, on Wired we talked about one of their studies that seemed to deny the civil wars that broke out on Rapa Nui. The alleged arrowheads found en masse on the island were probably normal obsidian tools, completely unsuitable for killing .

However, several other authors have published works that go in the same direction. For example, another group estimated that the island, upon the arrival of the Europeans, could theoretically support a higher population than the present one, despite deforestation. On the latter, however, there are those who highlight that it was more gradual than we thought: not all areas were cut in the same way at the same time. Other factors would have contributed to the disappearance of the forests, including an invasive species (a rat) brought from Polynesia and waves of drought, but which in any case would not have caused the collapse.

Science and politics

It is easy to agree the experts on aliens , less about the complex history of a people and its narration. Diamond's version has always been very popular, and it is useless to hide that it is for reasons that go beyond archeology and geography. Communicating the environmental problems is difficult, and Easter Island can come to our rescue by offering a concrete example on the value of sustainability and on the fragility of the companies that decide to ignore it.

Today also the revisionist version , so to speak, has gained ground, and is also increasingly mentioned in documentaries. At the same time it was made its own (opportunistically) even by characters far from science such as climate deniers. Their propaganda is in fact dedicated to painting anyone following the scientific consensus on the climate as a catastrophist. However, it cannot be said that there is a similar consensus regarding what happened on Easter Island.

As the anthropologist Christopher Kavanagh explained when the arrowhead study came out, it is important to understand the forces involved in disseminating scientific results. Today the revisionist version could attract us more than that of Diamond, because it clearly identifies the responsibility of the European colonizers. On the contrary, it is easy to see Diamond (controversial and already highly criticized author) as a symbol of an academic elite who has blamed the victims : not only did we destroy a civilization, but now let's say it was the their lack of environmental awareness to do it and we use it as a lesson.

There is therefore a huge political office on this scientific debate, which remains open to all intents and purposes. And perhaps there will never be a clear conclusion that excludes or certifies the collapse driven by the environment. Kavanagh wrote: “Authors, readers, researchers and scientists must recognize that most of the questions worth asking ask for complex answers, which cannot be provided by a single study. regardless of whether we like the narration it supports. “