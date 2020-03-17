what-the-data-on-the-coronavirus-epidemic-really-tell-us

A slower growth on a national scale is good news, but it is better to be very cautious with optimism: many Italian provinces and regions continue to follow an exponential trend, albeit with smaller numbers in Lombardy, and still not there are reliable forecasts on the peak

I 368 deaths and the 2. 853 new positive cases recorded on Sunday 15 March represent the new sad record of the epidemic of Covid – 19 in Italy, but as is now clear this it is not in itself news. And it is difficult to argue that with these figures, to which are added the 1. 672 people currently hospitalized in the now saturated wards of intensive care , you can find something like an encouraging sign. Because in fact, there could only be a turnaround if anything good.

Yet the numbers of the last days – which are yes on a national scale, but in fact determined by the statistical power of the Lombard trend – something positive tell it. As we have already had the opportunity to explain here on Wired , in fact, the mathematical models that describe the epidemic first foresee a phase of exponential growth and then a period of increase gradually more moderate, until to reach the coveted peak . Well, for 4 or 5 days in a row it seems that the original exponential trend that characterized the last week of February and the first of March has been abandoned, in favor of a phase of less steep growth , from the still uncertain form.

We anticipate it immediately: let's go slowly with the easy enthusiasms and the optimisms , because there are several if and however which downsize the scope of this apparent good news. But let's go in order.

The deviation from the exponential trend

Among the many possible approaches to carry out statistical analyzes of the data available, here on Wired we have chosen to consider the sum of deaths as a relevant parameter ) and of the hospitalizations in intensive care . In short, the data observed since the middle of last week is deviating, by default, from what exponential growth models would have predicted. There are several ways to tell this effect: it can be said that the percentage growth from one day to the next is slowly decreasing (and seems to have settled below 20% , against an average of 20% – 25% of the beginning of the month), it can be observed in a more technical way than the trend in logarithmic scale has abandoned perfect linearity, or it can be seen that (if trend growth had been followed beginning of the month) today we would have had to register roughly a thousand more deaths , which instead fortunately according to the data there were no officers.

A first point of attention, however, should be placed on the statistical robustness of these considerations. Based on a trend of a few days, in fact, it could give us false hopes , so much so that the simple daily statistical fluctuations – by default or by excess – the most superficial analysts pass from an ephemeral enthusiasm to an equally unmotivated panic. The confidence in this new less steep trend, therefore, can only be affirmed if the trend will be confirmed also by the next updates newspapers, which, however, are sometimes somewhat distorted by delays in the recordings and by other effects of the overload on the health system. It should be said, however, that Sunday's figure, certainly more negative than the previous ones, continued to confirm the deviation from the exponential trend.

There is not only Lombardy

As already mentioned, the national figure is strongly influenced by what happens in Lombardy, which in turn is dominated by statistics from the provinces of Bergamo , Brescia , Cremona and Milan . This means that it was (overall) that abandoned the exponential growth phase, while the national statistics per se tells us little about what happens in the regions and in the provinces less interesting from the contagion.

In these territories less talked about in the media, but whose data we have available, not infrequently we observe a growth still completely exponential , with absolute numbers much smaller than the three most affected regions, but percentages that indicate dizzying growths . It is important, therefore, not to fall into the statistical trap of thinking that a change in the trend of the national data indicates that the same goes for extension in every local reality. A fortiori, it will be important to keep this geographical variety in mind when it comes to talking about reaching the epidemic peak and the degrowth phase.

Odd forecasts and other statistical problems

If on the one hand it is very complex to derive sensible considerations from the data already recorded, on the other it is easy to understand how poor the reliability of the projections of the data on the future can be . Unless you just look forward to one day (and then it's not even a forecast, but the trivial extrapolation of a data assuming that there is continuity with what has already happened), the possible mathematical models are simply too uncertain in order to give precise or reliable answers. Thinking of exploiting that small deviation from the exponential trend to draw the whole epidemic curve , defining for example the date of the peak and the total number of deaths, is a beautiful exercise in mathematical style that will certainly return numbers, which are in fact sterile because they have a relevance slightly higher than an astrological forecast.

A model which in each bulletin must be updated with changes in the projection of the 20% – 30% (when it is good) is not a weighted analysis, but basically a shot . To be convinced of this, just realize how much the different models in circulation make completely different predictions (there are those who speak of the peak on 03 March, who in mid-April, who in May), and also note how the institutions categorically refuse to launch into predictions about the future. Among other things – it is worth repeating – what will happen in the coming weeks depends heavily on our individual behavior , therefore making predictions ahead of time could give rise to a sense of deresponsibilization , because one could be convinced that everything is now predetermined.

Finally, all models have an intrinsic geographical limit . Since we agree that the Italian peak does not coincide with the Chinese one, nor with the German or Spanish one, it is not clear why the Lombard peak should coincide with the Tuscan or Apulian one, given that the coronavirus certainly does not respect the national borders nor does it worry about having a uniform distribution within each state. When he speaks to us of peak, in fact, it is often not clear even what we are referring to: it is not possible to exclude a priori, in fact, that in the coming weeks other Italian regions may become decisively comparable to Lombardy in contributing to the data national.

Just as Italy seems to be in advance compared to other European countries, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna (to which Tuscany and Piedmont should be added by now) could simply be ahead of other regions. This is precisely the reason why containment measures are important not only in areas with the more intense outbreak , but also where to date the cases are sporadic .