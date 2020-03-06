what-the-first-case-of-new-coronavirus-in-germany-really-tells

Before talking about the German outbreaks of European origin and links with Italian cases, further research should be done. The real point, in this case, concerns the transmission methods

When the coronavirus arrived in Europe? If a certain answer is impossible to give, the first case reported in the Old Continent dates back to 24 January, in France , and it is that of a patient with a history of travel of China . So reports the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). Today in the pages of the New England Journal of Medicine some German researchers and doctors describe a case of European transmission of coronavirus , not imported therefore, contemporary . On the same day France reported the first European case, a man from 33 German years fell ill with the well known symptoms associated with Covid – 19 : sore throat, cold, myalgias, high fever . Although the first analyzes of the genetic patrimony of this strain suggest that it is the origin of several other outbreaks, including the Italian one, these are still not definitive results and that must be taken with caution.

By reconstructing the history of possible contagion , the researchers made go back to the German one to a meeting with a colleague from Shanghai in the previous days, asymptomatic on European soil to then develop symptoms on the return journey, and test positive for coronavirus . The communication of positivity to the virus on 27 January 2020 has therefore triggered the contact tracing procedures that have allowed to diagnose the infection in the colleague and three other people, only one of whom had had contact with her colleague from Shanghai.

The story of the German case of contagion in Germany (probably the same one that was already mentioned at the end of January as the first case of European transmission) is worthy of note because: “the infection appears to have been transmitted during the incubation period of the patient, with short and non-specific disease – the authors write – the fact that asymptomatic people are potential sources of coronavirus infections could justify a re-evaluation of the transmission dynamics of the current epidemic “ . At the moment in fact, as reported by the WHO, the main transmission route of the virus is through droplets emitted through the cough and the risk of getting the disease from asymptomatic people is quite low. “However, many people with Covid – 19 have only mild symptoms – always continue from WHO – this is especially true of in the early stages of disease. It is therefore possible to take Covid – 19 from someone who, for example, had only a mild cough and did not perceive that he was ill “.

But not only that, experts continue on Nejm : the revelation of a high viral load in the sputum of patient one, however after this had recovered, although it is not clear how active or not these viruses were.

The German case however could tell more. According to reports on Twitter Trevor Bedford , scientist Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center of Seattle and co-developer of the Netxstrain platform , the analysis of viruses sequenced suggests that the German outbreak case may have fueled several others outbreaks , including the Italian ones.

Although the same Bedford admits that there is nothing definitive, and that for Lombard cases, for example, there may have been a distinct introduction .