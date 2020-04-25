what-the-french-study-really-says-about-the-relationship-between-smoking-and-coronavirus

Does nicotine protect against coronavirus? According to the controversial hypothesis of some French experts, yes. But be careful: the study does not demonstrate a cause-effect relationship and does not mean that smoking does not hurt

The cigarette smoke could protect against the new coronavirus ? The answer may seem obvious: so far, in fact, science clearly tells us that smokers are more likely to suffer from more severe forms of Covid – 19 . Yet according to a team of researchers from the hospital of La Pitié-Salpetrère in Paris it would seem the opposite, or better than a precise substance, nicotine (and not smoking in general ), has some protective effect from the infection of the new coronavirus . From their preliminary results, which are currently discussing the entire scientific community, it emerged that only 4.4% of 343 patients hospitalized for Covid – 19 was a smoker. A very low percentage compared to that estimated on the general population. So what is the relationship between smoking and coronavirus? We immediately specify that the study not has still been subjected to the revision of other scientists (the so-called peer review ) and is above all an observational study , therefore does not demonstrate an association of cause -effect. The results do not at all imply that smoking does not hurt or that it is a kind of defense between us and the virus. However, we must also reflect on the fact that although we still know little about the new coronavirus , also a relationship that we would give for taken for granted (such as that between smoking and coronavirus), can generate uncertainties .

The results of the French study are undoubtedly completely unexpected, even more so if we think that among the main targets of the new coronavirus there are just the lungs . Just think, moreover, that on the website of the ministry of Health , experts point out how smoking can make more vulnerable to contracting the infection than non-smokers. “This greater vulnerability would derive from the act of smoking itself: fingers, and possibly contaminated cigarettes, come into contact with the lips and this increases the possibility of transmission of the virus from hand to mouth ”, write from the ministry. Also, due to smoking , smokers may have underlying lung disease or reduced lung capacity and “this would greatly increase the risk of developing forms of serious illness, such as pneumonia ”, reads the website. And the World Health Organization also avoids doubts. “Smoking damages the lungs and other parts of the body and makes you more vulnerable to Covid infection – 19. It is the right time to stop smoking to safeguard health “.

The tobacco industry is creating controversy & confusion about the risk of nicotine & tobacco product use and #COVID 19. FACT: Health experts have warned that smokers with COVID – 19 likely suffer more serious conditions that could lead to premature death # TobaccoExposed pic.twitter.com/AIzMQ9sbkq – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 22, 2020

But what exactly did the researchers of the new French study observe? In a nutshell, they speculate that a specific substance contained in tobacco, nicotine , may reduce the risk of infection with Covid – 19 . By analyzing a total of 480 coronavirus positive patients analyzed, the researchers realized that among the 350 hospitalized (of 65 years of age on average) only the 4.4% was a regular smoker . And also of the remaining (of 44 years of average age), who presented less severe symptoms and who underwent home quarantine, only 5.3% she was a smoker. Considering factors such as age and sex, the researchers explain, these percentages are significantly lower than those observed in the general population and estimated by the French health authorities of 40% between 44 and between 53 years and between 8 and the 11% aged between 65 and 75 years.

As explained by the French neurobiologist Jean-Pierre Changeux , who has revised the study, a possible explanation could be that the nicotine prevents the new coronavirus to reach the cells, consequently preventing their spread. In particular, it is the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) that would play a key role in the pathophysiology of infection and which would explain the variety of symptoms observed in Covid – 19 . Nicotine, adds the expert, could also reduce an excessive response from the immune system (the known storm of cytokines), often found in the most severe cases of Covid – 19.

As reported in Guardian , data from hospitals in Paris showed that on 11 thousand patients, the 8.5% were smokers ( the percentage of total smokers is 25% about). To investigate the relationship between smoking and coronavirus was also a meta-analysis published on European Journal Internal Medicine , according to which reduced levels of the receptor have been observed in coronavirus-positive smokers Ace2 . However, in the five studies reviewed by researchers, in only one, smoking was found to be a strong predictor of the gravity of the Covid – 19 , while in the other four researches examined the association was not statistically significant.

“Our cross-sectional study suggests that those who smoke regularly are far less likely to develop a symptomatic or severe infection from coronavirus compared to the general population “, the study authors wrote. “The effect is significant. The risk is divided by five for outpatient patients and four for those hospitalized. We rarely observe it in medicine. “ The results, we emphasize, will still have to be confirmed and the research team itself is now planning to carry out experiments in which they will be administered nicotine patches both to healthcare professionals, to test the preventive effect, and to patients with Covid – 19, to observe a hypothetical therapeutic effect . “Based on these results, we must not conclude that there is a protective effect of tobacco smoke, which contains many toxic agents “, specifies Florence Tubach, among the authors of the study. “Only nicotine or other nicotine receptor modulators could have a protective effect, and I keep the conditional because our work remains observation”.

That nicotine can be protective is therefore still to be demonstrated , but that smoking is bad for health is always good to remember. “It has now been shown that active and passive tobacco smoke seriously damages health and also that it favors respiratory infections” , explains Roberta Pacifici , director of the National Dependency and Doping Center of the Higher Institute of Health . “It is not surprising therefore that recent studies relating to Covid – 19 have highlighted a more serious risk of disease among smokers. One third more of positive smokers at Covid – 19 presented at the time of hospitalization a more serious clinical situation than non-smokers, and for them the risk of needing intensive care and mechanical ventilation is more than double “. These studies, the expert continues, also suggest that the smoker's condition explains the gender difference in the rate of reported lethality which would be 4.7% in men against 2.8% in women.