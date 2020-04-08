what-the-largest-study-on-coronavirus-positive-children-tells-us

Most of them have mild symptoms, even if there are serious ones, which need hospitalization. Especially among infants and male children. The new study of the Cdc

(photo: Maxym Marusenko / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Generally, the American children who have been diagnosed with Covid – 19 have mild symptoms . Although some serious cases and three deaths have been recorded so far. To underline it are the Americans Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc) in a new study, the largest conducted so far on children and the new coronavirus . In particular, experts explain, the first results show that infants and children of male may have a higher risk of infection and develop serious illness. Even if experts still can't explain why.

Examining about 149 thousand people positive to new coronavirus in the United States recorded between 12 February and last April 2, the researchers found that the cases among children under 18 years of age were less than 2% . A low percentage of children, who on the whole reported mild symptoms or lack of symptoms. Although the youngest are therefore less likely to develop symptoms of the new coronavirus than the adults, the analyzes show it also emerged that in this age group it is not excluded that “serious respiratory disease that can lead to hospitalization” may develop , reads the new report. “The social estrangement and the preventive measures therefore remain important for all age groups, as patients with a less serious disease and asymptomatic ones probably play an important role in the spread of the disease “.

In particular, the analyzes showed that the symptoms, such as cough and fever, were not reported as often in children as in adults: only the 73% of the children developed fever, cough and shortness of breath, while in the same period of time the 93% of adults aged 18 is 64 years reported to have more severe symptoms. Data, therefore, which confirm the previous results of the Center for the control and prevention of Chinese diseases, according to which the new coronavirus somehow, still unknown, it seems to save the little ones. As we have told you, in fact, although children have the same chances of contracting the new coronavirus of adults, the most of them had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

The new report, however, also revealed that some children developed a more serious disease, with 147 small patients who have undergone a hospitalization , 5 of which in intensive care and three deaths. In the rate of hospitalization of children (20%), explain the researchers, was however lower than that achieved by adults (31%). But, in the pediatric age group, less than 18, the newborns were the most frequently admitted: of the 95 Covid positive babies – 19, indeed. the 62% has been hospitalized. “We know that children's immune responses develop over time” , he explained to Time Yvonne Maldonado , of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “In the first year of life, children do not have the same solid immune response as older children and adults.”

Furthermore, an ever-increasing number of research suggests that the male is the one most affected by the new coronavirus . For example, recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that at the end of March, men represented around 70% of deaths due to Covid – 19 in Europe. While a study by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), which involved over 25 thousand positive cases to the new coronavirus, found that the male patients have a higher mortality rate than women.

According to some experts, these data could be due to the fact that the male population is more prone to smoking and pre-existing diseases, such as diabetes . But in the new Cdc report, it emerged that the 57% of children and infants affected by the Covid – 19 were male. “ This suggests that other biological factors could influence this difference in susceptibility between the two sexes to the new coronavirus “, the researchers of the new report concluded.