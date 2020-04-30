what-to-do-for-stressful-skin

In this quarantine, let's take a break. Word of Jennifer Lopez who is taking advantage of the social distancing just to slow down the rhythms of a 2019 full of successes and continued with the epic Super Bowl performance at the start 2020.

«I let everything take a break, my hair damaged by 20 years of activity, I make my nails breathe and in general I take care of myself “, he told the magazine People. “We don't want to get out of this situation without growing up.”

“For the quarantine we have activated an online consultancy service with our consumers and many tell us they have dull, dull or red skin”, says Sabrina Casadio, Kiehl's skincare expert. The stress, in fact, adversely affects our skin. If someone is taking advantage of this stop period just to recover from the tight and tiring rhythms of before (like J.Lo), for others, isolation creates emotional discomfort, endogenous stress that can also affect the health of the skin.

STRESS MAKES AGE BEFORE

“Stress is certainly one of those phenomena that accelerates natural skin aging”, says expert Kiehl's. «It is due to external situations such as pollution, the UV rays responsible for photoaging, or it can be caused by endogenous factors deriving from poor nutrition for example, or lack of sleep and consequent phase-shifted circadian rhythm. All these factors increase the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, which makes the skin more vulnerable. Stress factors activate pro-inflammatory signals that trigger the release of cortisol. If they are not well controlled, these signals weaken the skin and make it more exposed to oxidative damage produced by free radicals. The skin barrier deteriorates, collagen and elastin are damaged and the skin appears more opaque and less elastic “.

Just to increase the skin's defenses against stress, Kiehl's launched the new Vital Skin- Strengthening Super Serum, on sale in preview on the brand's online store. A serum with a light and fresh texture that makes the skin barrier more resilient . “There are two fundamental ingredients to compensate for the effect of stress: an adaptogen plant complex, that is, with the ability to generate adaptogen molecules that awaken the activity of the skin by stimulating cell turnover, and hyaluronic acid 11 kA with low molecular weight capable of penetrating deeply into the epidermis and providing hydration “, explains Casadio.

Stress calls stress. Lo stress, which is the adaptive response of the organism to be able to restore an internal equilibrium situation, in turn it generates oxidative stress . “The organism, loaded with free radicals, cannot dispose of them because it does not have enough antioxidants, which is why the more the skin receives stress, the more it is also prone to oxidative stress and therefore to aging”.

HOW TO TREAT THE SKIN IN QUARANTINE

«I recommend following a well-structured skincare routine. Even if you don't wear make-up, it is important not to forget to cleanse your face both in the morning and in the evening because indoor environments attract a lot of pollution. Then, you can take advantage of the more time available for multimasking , applying a purifying mask on the T zone and at the same time an emollient and soothing on the rest of the face”.

In the gallery all the products necessary for dealing stressed and dehydrated skin.

