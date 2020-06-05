What to follow on the second day of the Wired Next Fest – Health

From 3D printed organs to post-pandemic design, we will see the contribution of international health and digital experts. From blood algorithms to robotic surgery and epigenetics, today the first major stage of the Wnf is completed 2020

Starts this morning Friday 5 June at 10: 00 , and will continue until 17: 00 , the second day of the third edition of Health, l event of Wired dedicated to digital and health which inaugurates the long special edition four months of Wired Next Fest 2020 .

Completely digital and to be followed in online streaming , for the first time this year Health has a schedule organized on two days . In addition to the above, on Wired.it, you can follow the event on the dedicated website (where you can ask questions and answer surveys) and on our Facebook, Instagram and YouTube profiles.

After the first day of yesterday, even today on the virtual stage of the event scientists, medical and health experts, doctors and opinion leaders, both Italian and international, will alternate. Starting from the global health emergency due to the coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 , with Health we want to look to the present but also to the future, telling how from the combination of medical science and digital technology new treatment opportunities may arise for patients, innovations can be defined along the care path and new healthcare trends can emerge hi-tech , which as we all know must first of all be consistent with post-pandemic lifestyles.

Today's event will be opened Anthony Atala , pioneer of bioprinting and director of the Wake Forest institute for the regenerative medicine , which will tell how far 3d printing can be used to obtain fully compatible cells, tissues and organs . Leaving in the background the goal, still to be achieved, of creating complete and transplantable human organs. The participation of Assaf Shapira , an Israeli researcher again in regenerative medicine but at the University of Tel Aviv, where a small human heart fully vascularized.

Anthony Atala is among the guests on the second day of Health (photo: Robert Willett / Tribune News / Getty Images)

Information and IT, naturally starting from the collective experience of the pandemic, are another of the main strands of the day. Themes on which the talks of Dimitra Dimitrakopoulou (Mit Media Lab and University of Zurich) on the comparison between post-pandemic and post-truth and then that of the director of Mobs Lab at Northeastern University of Boston Alessandro Vespignani , with the emblematic title Today's data for tomorrow's medicine .

The world of health will be framed with a multi-perspective view. In a literal sense, with the photographer and journalist Giovanni Gandolfi who will talk about the images of health , and from the point of view of urban design together with Noemi Bitterman of the Israeli Institute of Technology. To then enter virtually our circulatory system with blood algorithms , told by the professor in hematology of Humanitas University Matteo Della Porta . And also take a tour of the operating room side by side with the robots together with the director of the center of robotic surgery Aoup of Pisa Franca Melfi .

You can not miss the insights on Covid – 19, both from a medical-scientific and organizational point of view. So Giuseppe Testa , who will develop and manage the Human Technopole Neurogenomics center, will tell how the new coronavirus makes the challenge of precision , and the president of the Mission Board for Cancer of the European Commission Walter Ricciardi will retrace everything that has been done in Europe to date to fight the disease.

Regarding borders, finally, we will try to understand what is meant by cure after death with Mariam Jamal-Hanjani of the Ucl Cancer Institute, we will discover how the eHealth played a key role in fighting the pandemic with Esti Shelly of the Israeli ministry for digital health, and we will address issues such as the fight against obesity , trust in services for health and continuous innovation .

For all the details of the second day of Health 2020, the program complete is available on the website dedicated to the event.

Scientific partner:

Irccs Humanitas Clinical Institute

Headline partner:

Biogen , Janssen , Molteni & C. , MSD , Pfizer , Roche

Partner:

Medtronic , Obecity , Retelit

Event supporter:

Gilead Sciences

Insurance partner:

Generali Italia