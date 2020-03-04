what-to-look-for-in-the-march-sky

Quick guide to astronomical observation in the coming weeks

The days get longer by almost an hour and a half during the month, with the timer of the sunset set, the last day of March , at 19: 37 . And, finally, the 20 of the month we will fully enter the spring season (although, we can say, even in February the temperatures were far from winter).

Except for strange weather phenomena, in short, not even the coldest ones will have more excuses to stay holed up and miss the spectacle of the sky. Like every month, here is our encouragement push: a quick astronomical guide to guide you among the most interesting objects and phenomena.

(Credit image: Getty)

One (almost) Super Moon

The expression has now infected everyone and, even if it is not formally accepted by the scientific community, it is useful to report, month after month, when a full moon could be more spectacular than others. We refer, of course, to the so-called super moon phenomenon.

In this regard, we suggest that you keep an eye on our satellite on the evening of March 9 , when it will be precisely illuminated to its maximum surface and at the same time in a position close to the Earth along its orbit: just before 19. 00, the moment of maximum brightness, will separate us from the Moon more or less 355 thousand kilometers.

Why did we put a almost front? Because the most interesting full moon of the year, as confirmed by the site of the Italian amateur astronomers union, will not be this one but that of April, where it will be really close to the perigee, the minimum distance from our planet in its path (we will remind you, promised, under date!).

I p resident and the absent among the planets

We start from the first dark hours. Inevitable in the first months of the year, Venus , remains a guarantee and indeed, its observability conditions improve with the passing of the weeks. We find it as the brightest point of the evening sky starting from sunset up to more than four hours after darkness falls as it moves from Pisces to Taurus, passing through Aries: we suggest you follow it throughout the month to let you be guided by its unmistakable light along these three constellations, so as to identify them in a simple way.

For all the other planets available in the coming weeks, the only possible way of observation is instead the alarm clock at dawn, or rather, before dawn. Getting up before the Sun we will find ourselves in the company of Mars , with its warm light on the south-eastern horizon. The planet is located in the constellation of Sagittarius, where we will find it in the last slice of the month in a beautiful conjunction with Jupiter and Saturn , and also with the Moon (for the complete quartet, call the night of the 18 looking at the sky to the southeast . Then to find themselves, at the end of the month, in Capricorn. Even in the case of the red planet, you can be guided to give a name to these tiles of heaven.

Mars between Jupiter and Saturn in late March (simulation with Stellarium by Alice Pace)

Spring constellations

The celestial vault is still marked by the winter constellations, although you will have noticed a remarkable shift to the South West. Always clearly visible Orion , in the south-western sky. An opportunity to identify its most famous stars: those of the belt, Alnitak , Alnilam and Mintaka , as well as Betelgeuse and Rigel , characterized by warm and reddish light the first , the second blue (we facilitate the image below for ease).

Orion, the Bull and the their brightest stars on the nights of March (simulation with Stellarium by Alice Pace)

Immediately to the right of Orion, here is the constellation of Taurus , where you can easily track down the star bright: the reddish Aldebaran . Further down and to the left, instead, we find Sirius , the brightest star in the night sky and belonging to the so-called constellation of Cane Maggiore .

In the same direction but slightly higher, we can trace the constellation of the Gemini , with the stars Castor and Pollux to indicate, respectively the heads.

Constellations of the Major dog and Gemini on the nights of March (simulation with Stellarium by Alice Pace)

Among the new entries of the season we point out the very extensive zodiac constellations of the Leo and of the Virgin : to observe them, turn your gaze to the east.

Constellations of the Virgin and Leo on the nights of March (simulation with Stellarium by Alice Pace)