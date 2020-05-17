what-we-learned-in-quarantine:-the-courses-preferred-by-the-italians

During the quarantine, many of us decided to spend the time available to learn new things and to stimulate the mind. The Italians mainly sought online courses of languages ​​and guitar . According to data from Semrush, platform for managing online visibility who analyzed the monthly average of search engine entries in our country during the lockdown period, there were 7 searches pertaining to online guitar courses. 130. The one that recorded the highest percentage increase was “free guitar course”, which from February to March 2020 grew by 700%, together with the search for guitar courses for children (+ 240%).

In short, the music turned out to be a companion of life, a way to relax the mind and connect to the deepest emotions.

In addition to music and language courses, among which English and Spanish stand out for those who feel the need to acquire new skills, searches for “ course prepared online “, dedicated to future mothers who found themselves living a delicate moment like confined pregnancy within the walls of the house.

The technology has undoubtedly made it lighter social distancing, uniting people with business meetings and video calls during aperitif hours, but above all it was the most used means to develop creativity and give training and culture opportunities that, perhaps, in the normal daily rush we would never have considered.

It may seem surreal, but together with the Netflix marathons, which during the quarantine marked a + 15, 8 million registered users, being on the sofa has not only allowed us to do something useful for public health, but it is allowing us to free our mind to devote ourselves to personal growth. All courses available online , many of which are free (we reported them in the gallery ) represent the seed to be thrown to get better and more complete from this isolation.

READ ALSO

At home it's time for purifying plants

READ ALSO

Earth Day: Youtube profiles to follow to learn the art of recycling