what-we-really-won't-need-serological-tests-for-coronavirus-(and-why-the-license-doesn't-make-sense)

It may seem like a contradiction, since they are made on one person at a time and give each one its own outcome, but it would not make sense to use them to regulate the behaviors or define the freedoms of individuals. Antibody tests will only serve to make collective epidemiological investigations

(photo: Omar Marques / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Imagine an ideal world in which a reliable serological test exists to the 100%. A system that tracks the presence of antibodies specific to the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus with sensitivity and specificity perfect, i.e. that never generates false negatives nor false positives . And we imagine that this test is also simple to do, that it gives results in a few minutes and that it can be performed at carpet and repeated on each person as often as you want, without worrying about availability, logistical organization and costs .

In this utopian situation – which, it is worth anticipating, is far from today's and future reality – we would know precisely in the blood of which people immunoglobulins are present. And we could take a very high resolution photograph of how many people have contracted the viral infection so far, knowing the distributions for geographic areas , by age group and by job category, for example.

However, to believe that the result of the serological test is a sufficient indication to make us understand who can do what in complete safety it would still be an illusion. And for several reasons. First of all, all rapid serological tests give a binary response , an on / off exactly as happens for a test of pregnancy. It's a pity that the baby in the mother's tummy is either there or not (so it makes sense to make a dichotomous distinction), while for antibodies it is essential to evaluate the quantities. That is to say, a person might test positive but not have enough immunoglobulins to be truly protected, and vice versa. To find out more precisely, it would be necessary to repeat a more in-depth , and quantitative, test in the laboratory.

Secondly, to date we do not know or how long the IgG immunoglobulins , those that guarantee longer-term protection, nor can we be sure that a negative response would remain negative even in the days immediately following, because the IgGs themselves tend to develop with a resolved infection but not now. On balance, therefore, the equivalence between the outcome of the exam and immunity would not be guaranteed in any case, even in this ideal situation. And the serological test cannot be considered as a green or red light, because the biology of the immune system it is simply more complicated than that.

We go down to Earth

If we move from the ideal world to the real one, we must take into account not only that the reliability of the test will hardly be higher than 95%, but above all that to perform it will be human staff which will operate in the most varied conditions. Those who deal with the distinction between theoretical sciences and applied sciences know it well: when you go from formulas to getting your hands on, the results are always much more dirty than you can hope for.

In ground-to-ground terms, who will do that mini venous blood sample to perform the rapid test? Who will read the test result and certify it? Adequate training of the staff will have been carried out and clarity will have been made on which precautions must be taken in the performance of the test, in order not to affect the outcome? If anyone doubts that these concerns can be excessive, just think of the way the masks have been handled so far , oi tampons . Knowing, however, that these technologies have been established for some time, while for the Sars-Cov-2 test it will be a new product that has just been placed on the market. And with the further complication, at least as far as can be assumed by now, that there is no guarantee of territorial uniformity in the type of test and in the details of its execution. That 95% of reliability, certainly not unattainable in the validation, is likely to remain a mirage when you go to test hundreds of thousands or million of people.

What we already know about the test results

On one point the Higher Institute of Health has been very clear for several weeks already: as we know that the Italians who contracted the virus are in the order of a few million (estimates current would suggest between 1 and 2, but these are hypotheses), the vast majority of the population will be negative at serological test. That is, it will be without the immunizing antibodies .

This is not a trivial detail, because overall we can expect that, on a national scale, for at least 9 people on 10 the test does not reveal anything. Maybe in Lombardia we will have some more immunized, but in the Central-South regions it is believed that at least the 95% of people never came into contact with the coronavirus. We are therefore very far from the condition of immunity of flock , and almost all of the people are still attackable from the virus.

Of absurdity there is not only the license

The reasons why it cannot be thought that the possible positive outcome of the test can provide a sort of immunity license are different. First of all because of the intrinsic uncertainty of the serological test, which would risk to brand someone who is not immune as immune, making him guilty lower his guard and consequently exposing him to a greater risk of contagion. The converse is potentially even worse: a person who receives a negative result could be convinced that he is healthy and has never come into contact with the virus, while instead he may have a latent infection in the process of incubation , becoming contagious in the following days.

Alongside these more science-related aspects, there are also as many ethical issues and regulations . Really in the new normal of the so-called phase two we want to create a model of society – temporary or not – in which the result of the serological test (in some percentage point also wrong) determines the rights and the duties of people, is decisive for individual freedoms and therefore defines a subpopulation of positive and one of negative ? It would be the realization of a dystopia: the positives that can go to work and the negatives that are deprived of the right to work . The positives who can go out and go where they want while the negatives must continue with the limitations of the lockdown . The positives who can populate bars, visit friends, go on holidays or visit relatives, and others do not.

Not to mention, as already stated, that the immunized positives will in all probability be a small minority of the Italians, therefore largely insufficient to operate the economy, services and all the rest. And that at that point we could take the article 3 of our Constitution and make a bonfire there. Perhaps arriving at the absurdity that a person who has scrupulously followed the containment measures and therefore has not become infected penalized compared to others.

So why all this waiting for the tests?

In all likelihood an expectation for serological tests has been created which is disproportionate to their actual practical effects , but this does not mean that they are useless. Rather. Carrying out serological tests on a large sample of population (suitably identified) will allow you to get a rather precise idea of ​​what the coronavirus has circulated, which geographic areas and age groups have been most affected by Covid – 19 and then to design containment measures more effective and precise, reducing to the bare minimum the restrictions we all will have to submit to. In this sense, i.e. to perform the so-called seroprevalence studies , the imperfect sensitivity of the test does not represent a large problem, because to obtain a general indication on the distribution of the infection it is not necessary to have absolute precision.

But who proposes that the test results can be sensibly transferred by a general evaluation of population to one indication of individual character is essentially lying. Even the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro confirmed it at the press conference of 16 April, clarifying that the tests “have no individual purpose” , except for those who test positive at IgM early immunoglobulins . In fact, in front of the evidence of the positive test, it would make sense that the person was immediately subjected to verification buffer to check if you have an ongoing viral infection at the time.

Think instead that those who test positive can be considered free from any attention or precaution, or vice versa that the negatives must remain almost confined in one's home indefinitely, it is simply a bad interpretation of the meaning of the test itself.